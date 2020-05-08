Lin-Manuel Miranda Launches Raise Up Campaign For Immigrant Communities Affected By COVID-19

Today, Lin-Manuel Miranda and his family announced the launch of Raise Up, a digital fundraising campaign offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences to raise vital funds for immigrant communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19: RaiseUpFund.com.

Through Raise Up, people can win incredible items and experiences, donated by the Miranda Family and their generous network, and give back to an essential cause, the Hispanic Federation Emergency Assistance Fund. The Raise Up campaign will continually add new opportunities, curated at RaiseUpFund.com.

Announcing the launch of the #RaiseUp campaign! You get to win some cool prizes & experiences while donating to raise essential funds for immigrant communities affected by COVID-19 ✊?To stand with my family, friends, and @HispanicFed, visit https://t.co/xucSU7DOpJ pic.twitter.com/KVBy9OuEb5 - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 8, 2020

To kick off the campaign, several Prizeo sweepstakes and Charitybuzz auctions are live, including the following:

"In the thick of one of our country's most trying chapters, immigrant communities are showing up, stepping up and getting the job done," said Lin-Manuel Miranda. "Despite these acts of heroism, they are often being overlooked and left behind. My family and I are calling on our friends and supporters to join us, stand up and Raise Up for those affected by the pandemic."

The Miranda Family collaborated with the Hispanic Federation to create the Emergency Assistance Fund with the goal of ensuring that immigrant-focused community-based nonprofits are able to provide relief and support to the vulnerable families and communities they care for and serve.

"We are immensely grateful for the Mirandas, the Charity Network companies and all of the generous donors offering their time to support us," said Hispanic Federation President Frankie Miranda. "Raise Up provides us an incredible opportunity to help immigrants on the frontlines of this crisis, ensuring that they get the support they need to sustain themselves and their families."

Through Charity Network's Prizeo sweepstakes platform and Charitybuzz auction site, the Raise Up campaign is reaching new donors and unlocking new revenue for the Hispanic Federation's Emergency Assistance Fund. The Miranda Family has worked with Charity Network since 2016 to bring fans momentous experiences, from HAMILTON to FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME and more, raising tens of millions of dollars for nonprofit organizations.

"The Mirandas are unbelievably generous, passionate, and strategic when it comes to their philanthropic efforts," said Charity Network's Jan Friedlander Svendsen. "We greatly appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with them once again on an innovative digital fundraising campaign to bring new funds to an urgent cause."

To learn more about the Raise Up campaign and the remarkable experiences available, please visit RaiseUpFund.com.





