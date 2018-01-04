Turn Your Snow Day Into a Show Day - See JOHN LITHGOW with a Snow Day Discount

Click Here for More Articles on STORIES BY HEART

Dare to venture out in the snow with a great deal on tickets to John Lithgow: Stories By Heart! The new Broadway production is offering $39 tickets select orchestra and mezzanine (regular $109 - $139) | $29 tickets select rear mezzanine (regular $39).

The code is valid for performances through 1/7/18 so you've got time to wait for the storm to pass!

Use code SBHSNOW1 at http://www.roundabouttheatre.org/tickets/reserve.aspx?pid=24834&promo=SBHSNOW1&fullsite=true

*Regular prices $39-$139. Discount price is $39 select orchestra and mezzanine and $29 rear mezzanine. Discount prices are valid for performances 1/4/18-1/7/18. Must order by 01/7/18. Additional blackout dates may apply. All prices include a $2 facility fee. Limit of 8 tickets per order. Normal service charges apply to phone

Virtuosity and imagination combine in one utterly unique event, as Tony and Emmy Award winner John Lithgow creates a singularly intimate evening. With equal measures of humor and heart, he evokes memories of family, explores and expands the limits of the actor's craft, and masterfully conjures a cast of indelible characters from classic short stories by Ring Lardner and P. G. Wodehouse. Lithgow elevates the magic of storytelling to masterful new heights.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles