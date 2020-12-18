Tune-in to Upcoming Kennedy Center Digital Holiday Content Featuring Renée Fleming, Caroline Bowman and More

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is inviting you to tune-in for exciting virtual Holiday programming between now and January 1, 2021.

Arts Across America: Winter Traditions

This year, millions across the United States will be altering traditions to keep friends, loved ones, and neighbors safe. The Kennedy Center is honoring this December unlike any other in recent memory by sharing performances from across the country and numerous communities and cultures to celebrate traditions held dear. Highlights include performances from Renée Fleming; Amythyst Kiah; Broadway's Austin Colby, Caroline Bowman, and Nicholas Ward; Los Texmaniacs celebrating their own Texas miracle following a battle with COVID-19; and D.C. favorites DuPont Brass, Aaron Myers, and Chuck Redd. Arts Across America: Winter Traditions is available on the Kennedy Center website, YouTube channel, and Facebook page weekdays at 4 p.m. ET through January 1, 2021. A full schedule is below.

Home for the Holidays with Renée Fleming

Renée Fleming invites you into her home for an intimate concert of holiday favorites. Accompanied by Dave Sanders on guitar, the concert will be available beginning Monday, December 21 at 5 p.m. ET on the Kennedy Center website, YouTube channel, and Facebook page.

Home & Hearth: A WNO Holiday Concert

Just in time for the holidays, WNO continues its virtual offerings featuring many of the stunning array of stars scheduled for WNO's originally scheduled 2020-2021 season. The Holiday Concert will feature acclaimed soprano Angel Blue, WNO Cafritz Young Artists, and members of the Washington National Opera Orchestra. The concert will be available beginning December 21, exclusively through the Kennedy Center's Digital Stage+ platform, a free benefit for the Center's donors, Members, and subscribers.

NSO@Home LIVE

The NSO@Home series of free, live, virtual concerts continues with a special holiday edition of carols and seasonal music from National Symphony Orchestra musicians William Gerlach (Trumpet), Aaron Goldman (Flute), Adriana Horne (Harp), and Marissa Regni (Violin). The concert will stream live on Sunday, December 20 at 7 p.m. ET on the Kennedy Center website, YouTube channel, and Facebook page.

Honors Memories & Honors Legends

Honors Memories, a week-long video series of Kennedy Center Honors recipients looking back on some of the greatest Honors moments, begins December 26 on the Kennedy Center website, YouTube channel, and Facebook page. The series will feature memories from Sting, Oprah Winfrey, the Hamilton co-creators, Carole King, Carmen DeLavallade, Yo-Yo Ma, and Julie Andrews.

Exclusively on Digital Stage+, Kennedy Center donors, Members, and subscribers will be able to access Honors Legends, a series of personal, in-depth interviews with legendary names in the arts from the Kennedy Center's archives including Jimmy Stewart (December 22), Fred Astaire (December 29), Julie Andrews (January 1), Leontyne Price (January 5), and Leonard Bernstein (January 12).

ARTS ACROSS AMERICA: WINTER TRADITIONS SCHEDULE:

Friday, December 18: Los Texmaniacs (Texas), Melody McKiver (Tribal Lands, Great Lakes Region), Rabbi Ariel Root Wolpe (Georgia), Robin Barnes (New Orleans)

Monday, December 21: Mali Obomsawin (Tribal Lands, New Hampshire), Jason Ma (California), Barbara Lynn (Texas)

Tuesday, December 22: Kiran Ahluwalia and Rez Abbasi (New York), Nadia Sirota (New York)

Wednesday, December 23: Cheeyang Ng (New York), Pamela Simonson (District of Columbia), Nicholas Ward (New York), Jazmin Sutherlin (District of Columbia)

Thursday, December 24: Renée Fleming, Amythyst Kiah (Tennessee), Jesus "Chuy" Renteria (Iowa), Ricardo Romaneiro/Metropolis Ensemble (New York)

Friday, December 25: Aaron Myers (District of Columbia), DuPont Brass (District of Columbia), Delores King Williams (District of Columbia), and Christmas Day Jazz at Home with Chuck Redd and Friends (District of Columbia) featuring Chuck Redd, Robert Redd, Tom Williams, James King, and Lenny Robinson

Monday, December 28: Kofi Hunter (New York), Kamalakiran Vinjamuri, Hermes Croatto (Puerto Rico), and Ronnie Malley (Chicago)

Tuesday, December 29: La Marvela (District of Columbia), Dong Xi (Maryland)

Wednesday, December 30: Makana (Hawaii), Tatiana Crespo (Arizona), Jannina Norpoth and Andres Martin (New York), and Enrique Quiroz (District of Columbia)

Thursday, December 31: Walter Seed (New Orleans), Kevin Wooten (Alabama)

Friday, January 1: Austin Colby and Caroline Bowman, Joe Kye (Oregon), and Lyla June (Tribal Lands)