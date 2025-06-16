Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This weekend, the Tribeca Festival concluded its 24th edition in New York City, which premiered and screened countless new films, documentaries, television series, and everything in between.

As in years past, many titles were presented that are of interest to the theater fan, whether that be due to theatrical subject material, familiar Broadway faces, or more. Following the festival, BroadwayWorld has done a recap of some of the most exciting premieres, including the new theater movie Everything's Going to Be Great, Mandy Patinkin's long-awaited Seasoned series, the third season of The Gilded Age, and more.

Take a look below at our Broadway recap of the 2025 Tribeca Festival, which took place in New York from June 4-15, 2025.

Everything's Going to Be Great

Viewers of the 78th Tony Awards may have noticed that, during the ceremony, Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney took the stage to present the award for Best Direction of a Musical and Best Direction of a Play. This timely pairing marked the release of their new film, Everything's Going to Be Great, which saw its world premiere at Tribeca only one day later.

In the movie, Cranson and Janney play Buddy and Macy Smart, two regional theater producers who travel the country to chase their next gig, while also trying to raise their radically different sons, Lester and Derrick. Buddy serves as the eccentric leader of the family, with Macy taking on the responsibilities of a more practical parental figure as the family grapples with identity and belonging, all while trying to achieve their collective (and individual) dreams.

Along the way, there are several fun moments in the movie for theater lovers. One running bit involves Lester receiving visits from dead theater legends, with everybody from Noël Coward to Tallulah Bankhead (played by the always-fabulous Laura Benanti in a brief appearance). There are also two scenes with musical numbers as the family breaks into impromptu renditions from Pirates of Penzance and A Chorus Line.

Check out our review, along with a clip from the movie. Everything's Going to Be Great will be available in select theaters on Friday, June 20.

The Gilded Age

Thursday, June 12 saw the world premiere of The Gilded Age Season 3, with several of the show's stars in attendance. Since its initial debut in 2022, the show has been known for its heavy use of Broadway talent.

Ahead of the episode, HBO CEO Casey Bloys took the stage, noting that the series has been a "lifeline" for Broadway actors, with a total of 163 hired across its three seasons. Christine Baranski, who took part in the Q&A after the screening, likened the cast to "a theater repertory company," with many performers having worked together or done readings throughout the years.

Season 3 will officially debut on HBO and Max on Sunday, June 22. Broadway alums joining the show this season include Brian Stokes Mitchell, Phylicia Rashad, Jordan Donica, Victoria Clark, Kate Baldwin, Dylan Baker, Michael Cumpsty, John Ellison Conlee, Bobby Steggert, and more. Check out our list of Broadway talent in Season 1 and Season 2, and stay tuned for more Season 3 coverage in the coming weeks.

It's Dorothy!

With Wicked firmly in the cultural zeitgeist, The Wizard of Oz isn't far from anybody's mind. Over the years, L. Frank Baum's story has been reimagined countless times, and this new documentary takes a look at the central character of Dorothy Gale, her evolution, and how her story continues to serve as a touchstone and symbol of hope for performers and artists today.

Through the format of a visual essay, It's Dorothy! weaves together the story of Oz, the influence of Judy Garland, and more, featuring interviews and stories from women, people of color, and LGBTQ+ voices who shine a light on this iconic character.

Directed by Jeffrey McHale, the documentary features many stage alums- including those who have played Dorothy- such as Ashanti, Amber Ruffin, Nichelle Lewis, Danielle Hope, and Shanice Shantay, along with Wicked author Gregory Maguire, director John Waters, Ashanti, Fairuza Balk, Lena Waithe, and Rufus Wainwright.

After debuting at Tribeca, the movie will screen at San Francisco's Frameline International LGBTQ Film Festival on June 26.

Just Sing

Perfect for fans of the Pitch Perfect franchise and music in general, the documentary Just Sing offers a deep and emotional look at the world of a cappella. The new film follows the SoCal VoCals, the University of Southern California group, and their journey to competing in the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA).

The SoCal VoCals are theatrical, in every sense of the word. With showy vocals, precise harmonies, and intricate, stylized movement, they are first-rate. The movie itself zeroes in on the months of intense preparation leading to the final round of the ICCA in New York City.

Directors Angelique Molina and Abraham Troen employ a three-act structure for the film, one for each stage of the competition, along with a deep dive into each song from their set. Along the way, viewers get the chance to meet a variety of talented students who all share a love of performance. Just Sing saw its world premiere at Tribeca on Friday, June 6. Check out our full review of the movie here.

My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay

My Mom Jayne, a new film by actress Mariska Hargitay, delves into the story of her mother, Jayne Mansfield, almost six decades after the performer's tragic death. Best known for her roles onscreen, Mansfield appeared on Broadway in 1955's Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?, winning a Theatre World Award for her performance as Rita Marlowe. She later reprised that role in the film adaptation.

In the documentary, Hargitay grapples with her mother’s complicated public and private legacy, who died when she was only 3 years old. Uncovering the layers and depth of who Jayne was to her family, friends, and fans, the movie features intimate interviews with those closest to the actress, along with never-before-seen photos, film clips, and more.

The film debuts Friday, June 27 on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

Room to Move

Room to Move, another new documentary, follows choreographer and performer Jenn Freeman as she navigates her life and career following a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder at the age of 33. The movie sees Jenn as she prepares for her evening-length solo dance performance, Is It Thursday Yet?, alongside Tony Award-winning choreographer Sonya Tayeh.

Her performance, which premiered in 2023, invited audiences into the complexities of Jenn’s neurodivergent brain through a stunning tapestry of dance, live music, and home video footage, as well as her approach to her work following the diagnosis. Likewise, this documentary presents this artistic and personal chapter of her life with her work, her move out of her longtime New York home, and more.

Executive produced by Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer, and directed by Alexander Hammer, Room to Move is an in-depth portrait of ​​​​​​neurodivergence, self-discovery, and the quiet strength of naming your truth.

Seasoned

Following years in limbo, Tribeca world premiered the pilot episode of Seasoned, the comedy series featuring Tony Award winner Mandy Patinkin and his wife (and fellow actress) Kathryn Grody. Though scripted, they play versions of themselves in the show, which follows the misadventures of the zany, lovable married couple.

This first episode kicks off with Patinkin and Grody on a well-intentioned anniversary night at the theater. Grody’s post-show chatting causes them to be late for their dinner reservations, making them lose their table and forcing them to find other dinner plans. But the chaos doesn’t stop there, as every effort for food is unsuccessful for one reason or another, as the two grow more hungry and more frustrated.

Theater fans will appreciate the references to staged readings and name-dropping in the pilot, and will empathize with the never-ending struggle of finding the right thing to say to a friend whose show you didn’t like.

At this point in time, only the pilot episode has been filmed, with scripts for the following five episodes already written. It is unknown how the life of the show will continue, but it may find its home at a studio or network now that this first episode has been screened for the public. Check out our review of the pilot here.

Tow

Another theater-adjacent title is Tow, which world premiered on June 7. The story chronicles the true story of Amanda Ogle, an unhoused Seattle woman living in her car. While on the hunt for employment, her situation worsens after the car is stolen and then impounded. She receives a whopping $21,634 towing fee, which she must pay to get the car back.

The movie follows Amanda's courageous fight against the predatory towing company and the system at large as she attempts to reclaim her car, all the while joining in community with others who face similar struggles.

Rose Byrne (who is returning to Broadway in 2026 for the production of Noël Coward’s Fallen Angels) leads the movie, starring alongside fellow Broadway alums Ariana DeBose and Lea DeLaria. Octavia Spencer, Dominic Sessa, Demi Lovato, and Simon Rex round out the cast.

A wider release date for the film has yet to be announced.

A Tree Fell in the Woods

Though A Tree Fell in the Woods isn't about theater, it is full of Broadway chops. The movie features stage alums Josh Gad, Ashley Park, and Daveed Diggs, who, along with Alexandra Daddario, all lead the film.

The story follows the four friends (two couples) who go away to the country for a holiday vacation. Early during their visit, a tree falls, setting off a chain of events that reveals betrayal and deep relational hurt, longstanding feelings of inadequacy, and unavoidable complications. The movie is a mix of genres- surreal, romantic, and comedic all at once- and is helmed by writer-director Nora Kirkpatrick in her feature debut.

A Tree Fell in the Woods saw its world premiere at Tribeca, but a wide or limited release date has yet to be announced. Read our full review here, and stay tuned for further coverage about the title.