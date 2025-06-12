Review: Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody Star in Hilarious SEASONED Pilot at Tribeca

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, it is no secret that a large portion of quarantined people turned to various hobbies to pass the time. Whether it was learning how to bake bread, create original music, or something else, this was a rare opportunity to make use of the ample time at our disposal during the many months of lockdown that followed.

Many also took to social media as a way to chronicle their daily lives or share struggles that might bring homebound folks closer together, albeit virtually. This included actors Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody. Both of them seasoned (excuse the pun) performers of the stage and screen, the longtime married couple invited TikTok users into their eclectic home, answering questions about their relationship and offering encouragement (and no small amount of entertainment) to viewers. People were quickly drawn to their lovable, slightly off-kilter dynamic.

It’s no wonder, then, that Showtime would want to capitalize on this success by moving forward with a scripted series about their misadventures. Written and created by Gideon Grody-Patinkin (who captures his parents' videos) and his partner Ewen Wright, the pilot episode of “Seasoned” was filmed in 2022 in New York City. The following year, six episodes were ordered and then promptly cancelled. Since that time, the series as a whole has been in limbo, but the pilot episode recently made its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival as part of the NOW Showcase.

This first episode kicks off with Patinkin and Grody on a well-intentioned anniversary night at the theater. Though scripted, they play versions of themselves, complete with Patinkin’s “big feelings” and Grody’s appreciation of a good conversation. Both of these qualities serve as a catalyst for what soon becomes a comedy of errors. Grody’s post-show chatting causes them to be late for their dinner reservations, making them lose their table and forcing them to find other dinner plans. But the chaos doesn’t stop there, as every effort for food is unsuccessful for one reason or another. It doesn’t help that they can’t seem to agree on what to eat.

As they grow more hungry, frustrations abound, with deep resentments and relational struggles coming to light that are bound to happen after 45 years together (Or is it 43? They can’t agree on that either.) But, despite the near-constant bickering, there is deep love under the surface, a great comfort to viewers who know that everything is going to be alright. Together, they remind one of a quirky aunt and uncle who come to visit every so often, and whom you always look forward to seeing.

Theater fans will appreciate the references to staged readings and name-dropping, and empathize with the never-ending struggle of finding the right thing to say to a friend whose show you didn’t like. As Grody exclaims, “I felt I could only say the word ‘extraordinary’ because I wasn’t lying. It was an extraordinary mess!”

Given its structure, there are undeniable similarities to "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Patinkin serves as a bit of a Larry David character, always a victim of a system that seems to be against him. However, this series does not share Curb's tone. Rather than being flavored by unwavering cynicism, “Seasoned” is more earnest in its approach. It highlights the importance of appreciating the small things. Amid all the noise and chaos in the world and society, there is something invaluable about slowing down and taking in the beauty. As Patinkin screams at one point during the episode’s climax, “Why is everyone in such a hurry?!”

With only one episode having been filmed, one wonders where the story might go next. Does a narrative throughline develop, or is each episode intended to be an individual presentation? Given the near-constant laughs present at the screening, it is safe to say that, regardless of how, others are interested in seeing more from the lives of this wonderfully eccentric couple.

