Tribeca Review: Josh Gad and Ashley Park Shine in Surrealist Dramedy A TREE FELL IN THE WOODS

Going into a title like “A Tree Fell in the Woods,” many potential plot ideas might come to mind. Are we in store for a new horror comedy flick, a la "The Cabin in the Woods?" Will we witness an inspiring tale about a hard-working lumberjack? Most likely, though, the title will serve as a reminder of that age-old question most of us have been asked at least once in our lives: “If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?”

For better or for worse, this new movie, from writer-director Nora Kirkpatrick in her feature debut, doesn’t attempt to provide an answer to that. Yes, there are woods, and a tree does indeed fall in a big moment that acts as a catalyst for the chaos that ensues for the majority of the film. Still, a more accurate question the movie poses would be: “Is it possible to move forward with a partner (or oneself) following the pains of infidelity?” That one, of course, has been explored in countless pieces of media for generations. But this movie grapples with it in a distinctive new way, with a blend of surrealism and comedy that is just unique enough to get by.

The story follows four friends (two couples) who go away to the country for a holiday vacation. Early during their visit, a tree falls, setting off a chain of events that reveals betrayal and deep relational hurt, longstanding feelings of inadequacy, and unavoidable complications. Oh, and they are also snowed in.

Along the way, Kirkpatrick’s screenplay provides its fair share of laughs. For the foursome, she wisely employs the talents of Broadway performers Josh Gad, Ashley Park, and Daveed Diggs, along with THE WHITE LOTUS star Alexandra Daddario. Park and Gad are especially strong, with layered performances that add believability to their characterizations, both separately and together. Their dialogue certainly feels like it lends to their strengths as performers, and Josh Gad is given the chance to be at his most Josh Gad here: authentic, hilarious, and delightfully unhinged.

Slightly less convincing are Daddario and Diggs as Debs and Josh (Not Gad. Diggs’s character is named Josh. Confusing, I know). Though admirable individually, as a couple they don’t seem to have the chemistry necessary to make for a believable relationship onscreen. However, this is at least partly the result of the very little time we see between them before all hell breaks loose. And considering what we learn later, this may have been the intention. On the other hand, as longtime best friends, Daddario’s chemistry with Gad is instantaneous. One can feel their ease and familiarity with each other from the start.

The movie itself begins at full speed. With a relatively tight runtime, a lot of preliminary (and important) action is packed into the first 20 minutes. But, as funny as it is at times, the screenplay remains inconsistent. Laugh-out-loud moments are often overshadowed by cliched scenes of dialogue that ultimately fall flat, or montages that wear thin before they are over.

With its mix of genres- surreal, romance, and comedy, not to mention the psychedelic imagery and woodsy setting, some aspects do evoke memories of the work of David Lynch. Also like Lynch, there are scenes where it is unclear how we, as viewers, are supposed to feel. Is it time to laugh? Cry? Who do we root for? It's a bit fuzzy. But, of course, this is so like life: moments of sadness and horror and comedy all co-existing right next to each other, with nothing as black and white as it may seem. This kind of nuance is applauded, even if a bit more clarity would be welcome.

Circling back to the initial question of infidelity and sense of self. Does the film answer it? A "confession montage" late in the movie brings to light more buried secrets, in an apparent effort to explain the character's trauma or, at the very least, illuminate some of their inner struggles. This, along with an out-of-this-world trip on ancient moonshine, paves the way for our characters to reconnect, all leading to a somewhat simplistic and clichéd conclusion. They have all been changed by the experience. But will their newfound sense of self-identity hold? The film seems to think so, but viewers may not be convinced.

For "A Tree Fell in the Woods," it's the journey, not the destination, that makes the film worth watching. Despite an uneven screenplay, the central quartet is consistently enjoyable, and the film takes some intriguing swings that, if they aren't always successful, are certainly entertaining.

Written and directed by Nora Kirkpatrick, "A Tree Fell in the Woods" made its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival.

Photo Credit: Jeff Leeds Cohn (Director of Photography)

