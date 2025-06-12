JUST SING Tribeca Review: Heartfelt Doc Celebrates Music, Community, & Dreams

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At a certain point in “Just Sing,” an a cappella student shares their hope to never be someone who says, "I sang in college... because that’s what the rest of my life is for.” Though this particular sentiment is only spoken by one student during the film, it sums up a truth for many members of SoCal VoCals, the a cappella group which serves as this documentary’s subject.

This University of Southern California group is composed of students from varied backgrounds, diverse cultures, and even different majors. Some study music (pop or otherwise) while others major in theater. But, despite their differences, they all share one thing in common: a love of performance and a desperate hope to win the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA).

The SoCal VoCals are theatrical, in every sense of the word. With showy vocals, precise harmonies, and intricate, stylized movement, they are first-rate. The best of the best in an art form that, since Pitch Perfect’s entrance into the zeitgeist, is taken more seriously than ever before.

"Just Sing" zeroes in on the months of intense preparation leading to the final round of the ICCA in New York City. Directors Angelique Molina and Abraham Troen employ a three-act structure for the film, one for each stage of the competition, along with a deep dive into each song from their set. Viewers learn the genesis of each song choice, how they work together to tell a cohesive story, and the hours of rehearsal it takes to bring it all to the stage.

Though the macro focus is on the group, the film also takes a close look at select members of the community, exploring their lives, hopes and dreams, and what they have sacrificed to get to this place. Attempting to harness all of this emotion onscreen could easily fall into “twee” territory, becoming oversentimental to the detriment of the movie.

At the expert hand of Molina and Troen, this never happens. The genuine exploration of these subjects, even when it is unrelated to the competition, raises the emotional stakes in a completely heartfelt and genuine way. Viewers are given a chance to simply "sit" with these people, allowing insight into each of their stories and personalities. We feel we know them and, therefore, can't help but fall in love with them, not just as talents, but as fellow humans.

Even without being in a prestigious vocal group or entering a major competition, we can almost certainly identify with the joys of finding community, the difficulties of self-doubt, and the endless work it takes to pursue what we love. Despite the specificity of the material, these themes are universal.

All of this is to say that this documentary isn’t about a cappella. Not really. Instead, it is a coming-of-age story about extremely talented, extremely motivated young people who have something to offer the world. They are hopeful for their future and by the end, dammit, so are we. As for that particular a cappella student mentioned earlier? She has since moved to New York City and is pursuing a career on Broadway. Hopefully, we won't have to wait too much longer to see her.

"Just Sing" had its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival.

