Touring Cast of HAMILTON Stops In with George HW Bush for a Private Performance

This week, the touring company of Hamilton stopped by for a visit with former President of the United States, George HW Bush at his Houston office.

The HamFam stopped by for an impromptu performance of several songs from the musical in an effort to lift Bush's spirits following a recent hospitalization for an infection and the death of Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years.

Bush's Twitter account tweeted out some photos of the encounter, stating that it was an unforgettable performance, adding, "history never sounded so powerful." A representative for the former commander in chief said that Bush hopes to catch the full show before heading back to his home in Maine.

A complete joy to welcome the "HamFam" - the cast and crew of @HamiltonMusical - to our Houston office for a special performance I will never forget. History never sounded so powerful. pic.twitter.com/dL224SkMKn - George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 15, 2018

