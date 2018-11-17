Tony Winning Broadway Producer Jerry Frankel Dies

Broadway producer Jerry Frankel passed away this morning, Saturday, November 17, 2018.

Jerry is survived by his partner Mary Casey and his children: Elizabeth Bailenson, her husband Robert and their children Gabrielle and Lily; Jessica Genick, her husband Lee and their children Jacob and Chloe; his son Gordon and Gordon's children Ruby and Zoey; and his brother, Ronald Frankel.

In addition to his career as a commercial producer, he was a dress manufacturer, film producer, internet entrepreneur and thoroughbred owner and breeder.

Jerry Frankel produced over 50 Broadway productions since 1997 and won nine Tony Awards for musicals, plays and revivals including All The Way (2014), Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (2012), The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (2012), La Cage aux Folles (2010), Hair (2009), August: Osage County (2007), Spring Awakening (2006), Glengarry Glen Ross (2005) and Death of a Salesman (1999).

Jerry produced on Broadway for nearly twenty years with his producing partner Jeffrey Richards.

Richards commented on Jerry's passing: "To put it simply, Jerry was a class act and all of you who encountered him during his years in our business had to appreciate his forthrightness, great sense of humor, and passion for the theatre. He will be greatly missed."

Jerry Zaks commented on Jerry Frankel at the Ensemble Studio Theatre 2013 Gala saying: "Jerry Frankel is one of the most inspired and relentlessly dedicated producers in the theater. I also happen to have great personal affection for him."

Other producing credits on Broadway include Come From Away (2017), Fiddler on the Roof (2015), China Doll (2015), Sylvia (2015), Something Rotten! (2015), Wolf Hall Parts One & Two (2015), The Heidi Chronicles (2015), You Can't Take It With You (2014), Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill (2014), The Realistic Joneses (2014), The Bridges of Madison County (2014), The Glass Menagerie (2013), Glengarry Glen Ross (2012), The Anarchist (2012), Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (2012), Gore Vidal's The Best Man (2012), Bonnie and Clyde (2011), Chinglish (2011), The Merchant of Venice (2010), Colin Quinn: Long Story Short (2010), The Scottsboro Boys (2010), Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (2010), A Life in the Theatre (2010), Enron (2010), Come Fly Away (2010), All About Me (2010), A Little Night Music (2009), Race (2009), Superior Donuts (2009), Desire Under the Elms (2009), Reasons To Be Pretty (2009), Blithe Spirit (2009), You're Welcome America (2009), Speed-the-Plow (2008), November (2008), The Homecoming (2007), Radio Golf (2007), Talk Radio (2007), The Little Dog Laughed (2006), The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (2006), Enchanted April (2003), Gore Vidal's The Best Man (2000), The Gershwins' Fascinating Rhythm (1999), You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (1999), Jekyll & Hyde (1997).

