Tony Winner Laura Benanti Will Headline Benefit for the Chicago Theatre Workshop

It has been announced that Chicago Theatre Workshop will hold its Spring benefit on March 18, headlined by Tony Award-winner, Laura Benanti. The benefit will include two special performances by Benanti on March 18, 2018 at 5:00 and 8:00 pm.

The performances will take place on the Main Stage at Victory Gardens Theater at 2433 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago. There are two performances with limited seating. Tickets are ONLY available online at www.chicagotheatreworkshop.org. Proceeds will benefit the Chicago Theatre Workshop.

Benanti most recently co-starred alongside Amy Schumer and Keegan Michael Key in Steve Martin's hit Broadway play, Meteor Shower, and is currently wowing Late Show fans with her dead ringer impression of Melania Trump! In 2014, she joined the cast of ABC's hit series "Nashville" guest-starring as songbird Sadie Stone, and has also appeared in recurring roles on CBS's "The Good Wife" and HBO's "Nurse Jackie." She

can currently be seen on "The Detour" on TBS.

In 2016, Laura completed her Tony nominated role (and 5th nomination) as Amalia Balash in the hit Broadway Musical, She Loves Me. Laura also received Outer Critics Circle, Drama League and Drama Desk Award nominations for this role. In addition to television work and her critically acclaimed performance as Elsa Schrader in NBC's The Sound of Music LIVE, Ms. Benanti is a highly celebrated, stage actress who took Broadway by storm at the age of 18. She received a Drama Desk award, Outer

Critics Circle Award and a Tony Award Nomination for her starring role in the Broadway production of Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown for Lincoln Center where she also starred in the Broadway production of Sarah Ruhl's In the Next Room or The Vibrator Play. Ms. Benanti earned the 2008 Tony Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical, a Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award for her

revelatory portrayal of Gypsy Rose Lee in Gypsy opposite Patti LuPone and directed by Arthur Laurents.

Her other Broadway roles include The Wedding Singer, Nine, starring Antonio Banderas, her Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-nominated performance of Cinderella in Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods and her sultry Tony nominated turn in Swing! Ms. Benanti made her Broadway debut as Maria in

The Sound of Music opposite Richard Chamberlain.

Chicago Theatre Workshop is now entering its second season with upcoming productions of the American premiere of GODS AND MONSTERS co-produced with the original London team and an all new "immersive" production of the hilarious musical DISASTER by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick, plus a fall world premiere by two Tony- Award winning writers. CTW's first season consisted of three premieres,

including, WICKED CITY, CREATIVES and LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE, with CREATIVES going on to be nominated for Best New Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer.

Chicago Theatre Workshop acts as an incubator for new works and is dedicated to the creation of theater that invigorates, inspires and challenges our perceptions of art and music. An intensively collaborative initiative, CTW melds the creative process with the audience experience. Proceeds from this event go directly to Chicago Theatre Workshop's upcoming season.

Related Articles