Tony Nominee Mary Bridget Davies to Play Chappaqua Performing Arts Center 4/13

The spring season at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center welcomes blues singer Mary Bridget Davies on April 13, 2018.

Tickets for Mary Bridget Davies are $23.50 - $48.50 and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-745-3000 or at the lobby box office on day of the show.

Ms. Davies burst onto the Broadway scene with her starring role in A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin, where in 2014 she was nominated for a Tony Award. That same year she won the Theatre World Award and LA Outer Critics Award for Outstanding Performance.

Don't miss your chance to see the Blues Diva singing songs from her new album, as well as some Joplin favorites. The show also includes sets with special guests Mia Dyson and Rebecca Haviland.

"Mary Bridget Davies, whose positively uncanny vocal impersonation of Joplin keeps the house rocking for much of the show's running time. Ms. Davies has captured the Joplin sound perfectly, and the show surges into high gear in the second act...as she churns through the gut-wrenching songs that made Joplin famous." - The New York Times

"She has a raw, visceral nerve. You could feel it in your heart and your fingertips when she sang." - The Washington Post

About Chappaqua Performing Arts Center

Located on the former campus of Reader's Digest in a building once known as the Wallace Auditorium, the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center -- or ChappPAC for short -- was recently saved from demolition by the Town of New Castle and established to provide a rich blend of local and national arts presentations and cultural programming for people throughout Westchester County and the surrounding region. The 425-seat venue celebrated its grand opening on September 23, 2017.

Chappaqua Performing Arts Center

480 Bedford Road, Chappaqua, NY 10514

www.ChappaquaPAC.org

INFORMATION: 914-458-5143

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ChappaquaPerformingArtsCenter/

TICKETS: http://www.ticketmaster.com/Chappaqua-Performing-Arts-Center-tickets-Chappaqua/venue/237747





