Tonight's Performance of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Canceled

Click Here for More Articles on HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Broadway

Tonight's performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been canceled. The production announced the cancellation less than one hour before the performance was set to begin.

According to the production's statement, the cancellation is not COVID-related matter. After a principal actor was unable to take the stage for tonight's performance, the production deemed it unsafe for an understudy to go on in the "technically complex" show, due to the fact that understudies are not rehearsed until after the show's official opening night.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will officially open as a one-part play on Tuesday, December 7. Performances are expected to resume tomorrow night, Saturday, November 20.

A message from the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. pic.twitter.com/iS8wnZPK9w - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child NYC (@CursedChildNYC) November 19, 2021

Preview performances for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which returns to Broadway as a newly staged, single magical experience, began at the Lyric Theatre in New York on Friday, November 12th.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child originally cast a spell over the world as an epic two-part event. Now, the show has been boldly restaged as one singular performance by the award-winning creative team for its return to North America. With just one ticket in hand, audiences will enjoy all the adventure the continuation of Harry's story entails in one magical afternoon or evening.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the world's most awarded new play, has been seen by over 4.5 million people worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

The cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child includes James Snyder as Harry Potter, Diane Davis as Ginny Potter alongside James Romney as their son Albus Potter; David Abeles as Ron Weasley, Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger and Nadia Brown as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; and Aaron Bartz as Draco Malfoy and Brady Dalton Richards as his son Scorpius Malfoy.

Also joining the cast are Oge Agulué, Kevin Rico Angulo, Chelsey Arce, Quinn Blades, Michela Cannon, Will Carlyon, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Judith Lightfoot Clarke, Ted Deasy, Kira Fath, Stephanie Gomérez, Steve Haggard, Ben Horner, Edward James Hyland, Jax Jackson, Jack Koenig, Spencer LaRue, Rachel Leslie, Sarita Amani Nash, Alexandra Peter, Dan Piering, Kevin Matthew Reyes, William Rhem, Antoinette Robinson, Stephen Spinella, Tom Stephens, Maya Thomas and Karen Janes Woditsch.

The original two-part play recently resumed performances in London at the Palace Theatre, returns in Melbourne at the Princess Theatre on November 18, 2021 and in Hamburg at the Mehr! Theater on December 1, 2021. The newly reimagined single show experience will begin previews in San Francisco at the Curran on January 11, 2022, in Toronto at the Ed Mirvish Theatre on May 31, 2022 and in Tokyo at the TBS Akasaka ACT Theater on July 8, 2022. Details for all productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child can be found at www.HarryPotterOnStage.com.

19 years after Harry, Ron and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure - this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

The entire theatre has been transformed to immerse you in this one-of-a-kind experience packed with "thrilling theatricality and pulse-pounding storytelling" (The Hollywood Reporter). It will leave you "audibly wowed, cheering and gasping" (The Telegraph), as "visions of pure enchantment send shivers down your spine" (Rolling Stone). "You'll be wondering 'how'd they do that?' for days to come" (People Magazine).

Do hold on to the edge of your seat, as this spellbinding spectacular will whisk you back to Hogwarts and beyond your imagination for a one-of-a-kind journey that is everything you hoped for and more.

For the latest health and safety protocols please visit www.HarryPotterBroadway.com/safety.