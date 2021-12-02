Tonight's Performance of AMERICAN UTOPIA Cancelled

Click Here for More Articles on AMERICAN UTOPIA

Tonight's performance of David Byrne's American Utopia at the St. James Theatre has been cancelled due to a non-COVID-related illness in the company. Performances will resume tomorrow (Friday, December 3) at 8PM. Ticketholders will be refunded at their original point of purchase.

This announcement comes after last night's (Tuesday, December 1) performances were also cancelled, and were originally set to resume tonight, December 2.

David Byrne's American Utopia marks a major cultural milestone in the worlds of music and theater. Innovative pop/rock icon David Byrne (Talking Heads, Here Lies Love) shares the spotlight with a diverse ensemble of 11 musical artists from around the globe.