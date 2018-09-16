Time to Hop Off! CAROUSEL Takes Final Broadway Bow Today

Click Here for More Articles on CAROUSEL

As BroadwayWorld reported in August, the acclaimed revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic musical Carousel, directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien and choreographed by 2018 Tony Award winner Justin Peck, will play its final Broadway performance at the Imperial Theatre today, September 16, 2018. Preview performances began on Wednesday, February 28 and Carousel officially opened on Thursday, April 12, 2018.

Before the carousel makes its final rotation, we're flashing back to the show's journey on Broadway.

In April 2017, it was announced that a revival of the Broadway classic was on its way for the following year, led by Jessie Mueller, Joshua Henry and Renee Fleming.

Following a casting switch-up last October, it was announced that they would be joined by Lindsay Mendez, Alexander Gemignani, Margaret Colin, Amar Ramasar and more.

Previews began at the Imperial theatre on February 28, 2018.

And the company took their opening night bows on April 12.

On May 1, it was announced that the show earned eleven Tony nominations, including nods for Mueller, Henry, Fleming, Gemignani, Mendez and Justin Peck's choreography.

On June 12, Lindsay Mendez took home a Tony for her performance as Carrie Pipperidge. Later this summer, she was honored with a portrait at Sardi's.

The new cast recording was released in June...

But the cast has continued to put their on spin on the classic songs.

And they will live on! Happy trails, Carousel.

