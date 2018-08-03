CAROUSEL
Photo Coverage: An Upstandin' Lady Is She! CAROUSEL's Lindsay Mendez Celebrates New Sardi's Portrait

Aug. 3, 2018  

Lindsay Mendez is currently wowing audiences at the Imperial Theatre with her performance as Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel, and now she'll be turning heads on 44th Street as well. Just yesterday, the newly minted Tony winner received Broadway's second-highest honor- her own portrait at Sardi's. Check out photos from the unveiling ceremony below!

Mendez received the 2018 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, as well as the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award, for her performance in Carousel.

Other Broadway credits include: Significant Other, Wicked, Godspell, Everyday Rapture, Grease. Off-Broadway/regional: The Golden Apple (City Center Encores!), Dogfight (Second Stage; Drama Desk Award, Drama League Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), The Rose Tattoo (Williamstown Theatre Festival), 35mm, The Winter's Tale (Delacorte Theater). Television: "Smash." Debut album: This Time. Her concert work includes appearances with Lincoln Center's American Songbook, the Library of Congress, Lyrics and Lyricists, and the American Pops Orchestra. In 2012, she co-founded Actor Therapy, a training and mentorship program for New York City artists, with composer Ryan Scott Oliver.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Trip Cullman, Lindsay Mendez

Trip Cullman, Lindsay Mendez

Lindsay Mendez

Lindsay Mendez, Max Klimavicius

Lindsay Mendez, Max Klimavicius

Lindsay Mendez, Max Klimavicius

Lindsay Mendez, Max Klimavicius

Lindsay Mendez, Max Klimavicius

Lindsay Mendez

Lindsay Mendez

Lindsay Mendez

Lindsay Mendez

Lindsay Mendez, Max Klimavicius

Lindsay Mendez portrait

Trip Cullman, Lindsay Mendez

Lindsay Mendez and cast members of Carousel

Jay Armstrong Johnson, Lindsay Mendez

Philip Wakefield, Lindsay Mendez, Telly Leung, James Babcock

Philip Wakefield, Lindsay Mendez, Ryan Scott Oliver, Matthew Murphy

Ron Rifkin, Carol Kane, Lindsay Mendez

Marissa McGowan, Michael Mendez, Lindsay Mendez

Jessie Mueller, Renee Fleming, Lindsay Mendez

