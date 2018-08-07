CAROUSEL to Close on Broadway September 16th

The acclaimed revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic musical Carousel, directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien and choreographed by 2018 Tony Award winner Justin Peck, announced today that the show will play its final Broadway performance at the Imperial Theatre on Sunday, September 16, 2018. Preview performances began on Wednesday, February 28 and Carousel officially opened on Thursday, April 12, 2018.

The cast for this first new production in over 20 years is led by Tony nominee Joshua Henry as Billy Bigelow, Tony winner Jessie Mueller as Julie Jordan, and Tony nominee Renée Fleming, in her first appearance in a Broadway musical, as Nettie Fowler. They are joined by 2018 Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez as Carrie Pipperidge, Tony nominee Alexander Gemignani as Enoch Snow, Margaret Colin as Mrs. Mullin, John Douglas Thompson as the Starkeeper, Amar Ramasaras Jigger, and Brittany Pollack as Louise.

The complete ensemble of Carousel features Colin Anderson, Yesenia Ayala, Nicholas Belton, Colin Bradbury, Andrei Chagas, Derrick Davis, Leigh-Ann Esty, Laura Feig, David Michael Garry, Rosena M. Hill Jackson, Amy Justman,Cory Lingner, Skye Mattox, Matt Meigs, Kelly McCormick, Anna Noble, Adriana Pierce, Rebecca Pitcher, David Prottas, Craig Salstein, Ahmad Simmons, Corey John Snide, Erica Spyres, Ryan Steele, Sam Strasfeld, Halli Toland,Ricky Ubeda, Scarlett Walker, Jacob Keith Watson, and William Youmans.

The creative team of this new production of Carousel includes four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic Design), Tony and Academy Award winner Ann Roth (Costume Design), five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt(Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Tony, Grammy, Emmy, and Academy Award winner Jonathan Tunick (Orchestrations), and Andy Einhorn (Musical Supervision, Direction, & Vocal Arrangements).

This revival of Carousel received 2018 Tony Awards for Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Lindsay Mendez) and Best Choreography (Justin Peck); five 2018 Drama Desk Awards including Best Actress in a Musical (Jessie Mueller), Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Lindsay Mendez), Best Choreography (Justin Peck), Best Orchestrations (Jonathan Tunick), and Best Fight Choreography (Steve Rankin); three 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Choreography (Justin Peck), Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical (Lindsay Mendez), and Outstanding Orchestrations (Jonathan Tunick); and a 2018 Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway show.

This revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel released a new cast recording on Friday, June 8 on Craft Recordings, in partnership with The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization - both part of Concord Music - produced by Steven Epstein. Andy Einhorn and Sean Patrick Flahaven serve as executive producers.

