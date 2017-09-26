Tickets on Sale This Fall for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway; Register This Sunday!

Click Here for More Articles on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts I & II

Tickets for the Broadway premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will now go on sale Wednesday, October 18, 2017 beginning at 11:00 AM ET.

For this first release of tickets, ticket buyers must register with Ticketmaster Verified Fan, a process that seeks to verify that ticket buyers are not bots or ticket scalpers.

Registration will open on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at 10:00 AM ET and close on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 10:00 PM ET. To register, visit HarryPotterthePlay.com/REGISTER, click on 'register for ticket access' and fill in the requested details. All those who register and are identified as genuine ticket buyers, not bots or scalpers, will be equally eligible to receive an Access Code. The selection process is randomized to ensure access to tickets is as fair as possible and is in no way influenced by a patron's Ticketmaster purchase history. Those who receive an Access Code will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on a first-come, first-served basis on Wednesday, October 18.

With this specific ticketing process, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Ticketmaster are committed to providing the best possible buying experience. To allow more time to identify and eliminate bots and scalpers once registration closes, tickets will now go on sale on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 11:00 AM ET.

The production dates remain unchanged. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will begin preview performances on March 16, 2018 in New York at the fully renovated Lyric Theatre. As previously announced, the official opening is set for April 22, 2018.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings, or each part can be seen separately.

"From the start of our journey bringing Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to the stage, it's been a priority to get tickets into the hands of theatregoers. Every performance at the Lyric Theatre will have 300 seats throughout the theatre at $40 and under per part, with 150 of those seats priced at $20 per part. As in London, where a large percentage of our audience are first time theatregoers, tickets will be available at a wide range of prices across all performances, to allow as much flexibility as possible." said producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender. "And while the play was conceived to be seen on the same day or consecutive evenings, it is also possible to purchase parts for non-consecutive dates, or even a single part."

Visit www.HarryPotterThePlay.com for more information and sign up for the mailing list to stay up to date with future ticket releases and the latest news and updates.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London where it continues to play to sold out houses.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has won 22 major theatre awards in the UK and is the most awarded production in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards earlier this year including Best New Play and Best Director.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Seven members of the award-winning Original West End Company will reunite on stage for the Broadway premiere: Jamie Parker (Harry Potter), Noma Dumezweni (Hermione Granger) and Paul Thornley (Ron Weasley) with Poppy Miller (Ginny Potter), Sam Clemmett (Albus Potter), Alex Price (Draco Malfoy) and Anthony Boyle (Scorpius Malfoy). They will be joined by David Abeles, Brian Abraham, Shirine Babb, Jess Barbagallo, Stephen Bradbury, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Joshua De Jesus, Jessie Fisher, Richard Gallagher, Susan Heyward, Geraldine Hughes, Edward James Hyland, Byron Jennings, Katie Kreisler, Joey Labrasca, Andrew Long, Kathryn Meisle, Angela Reed, Dave Register, Adeola Role, James Romney, Malika Samuel, ALanna Saunders, David St. Louis, Stuart Ward, Madeline Weinstein, Alex Weisman and Benjamin Wheelwright playing a variety of characters. The cast will also include four children who will alternate two roles.

Mr. Parker, Ms. Dumezweni, Mr. Thornley, Ms. Miller, Mr. Clemmett, Mr. Price and Mr. Boyle are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance to this production.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA. UK Casting by Julia Horan, CDG.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

BOOKING INFORMATION:

Booking Period

The first release of tickets, for performances from March 16, 2018 to November 18, 2018, will go on sale online exclusively to those with an Access Code on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 beginning at 11:00 AM ET.

Registration to receive an Access Code will open on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at 10:00 AM ET and close on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 10:00 PM ET. To register, visit HarryPotterthePlay.com/REGISTER.

If prospective ticket-buyers are unsuccessful in securing tickets in this initial release, there will be regular opportunities to purchase tickets in the future. Details of further ticket releases will be announced via the official Harry Potter and the Cursed Child website, social media channels and the official newsletter.

How To See The Play

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or two consecutive evenings or each part can be seen separately.

For those randomly selected to receive an Access Code on October 18, when this first release of tickets goes on sale, there will be three options presented of how to see the play:

· Parts One and Two together on the same day or consecutive evenings (recommended)

· Parts One and Two separately for non-consecutive performances

· Part One or Part Two only

Ticket Prices

For every performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, there will be 300 seats priced at $40 or less per part, and 150 of these seats will be priced at $20 per part.

Tickets in this first release will be priced at $20, $40, $80, $130, $165 and $199 per part for performances beginning April 25, 2018. During previews (March 16 to April 21, 2018), select regular price points will be reduced and tickets will be priced at $20, $40, $70, $120, $155 and $189 per part. Premium tickets are also available for all performances. Standard Ticketmaster service fees apply.

Friday Forty

Beginning in previews, every Friday at 1:00 PM ET, the production will release 40 tickets for some of the very best seats in the theatre for every performance the following week at $20 per part ($40 total for both parts). These tickets are known as 'The Friday Forty' and will only be available via the official website. More information regarding 'The Friday Forty' will be announced at a later date.

Performance Schedule

Previews will begin with Part One on Friday, March 16, 2018 and Part Two on Saturday, March 17, 2018, and the Official Opening performances of Parts One and Part Two will be on Sunday, April 22, 2018.

The schedule for preview performances varies from the regular schedule. Click here to see the full performance schedule, available on the official website.

From April 25, 2018, the regular performance schedule will be:

Monday - no performance

Tuesday - no performance

Wednesday - 2:00 PM Part One & 7:30 PM Part Two

Thursday - 7:30 PM Part One

Friday - 7:30 PM Part Two

Saturday - 2:00 PM Part One & 7:30 PM Part Two

Sunday - 2:00 PM Part One & 7:30 PM Part Two

Special Access Performances

The performances of Part One and Part Two on Saturday, August 11, 2018 will be Open Captioned and the performances of Part One and Part Two on Saturday, August 25, 2018 will be Audio Described. Details of how to book tickets for these performances will be released soon via the official website and newsletter.

Photo Credit: Charlie Gray

