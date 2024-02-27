Tickets Now on Sale For HADESTOWN Performances Through December 1

A new block of tickets is now on sale for Hadestown on Broadway, for performances thorugh December 1, 2024. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the Walter Kerr Theatre box office.

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Hadestown currently stars Lola Tung as Eurydice, Phillip Boykin as Hades, Grammy Award winner Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Tony Award winner Lillias White as Hermes, and Ani DiFranco as Persephone. They are joined by Belén Moyano, Kay Trinidad, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihumoa, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson.

Hadestown recently made its London return and is currently playing the Lyric Theatre in the West End.