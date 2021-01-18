Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hamilton
Throwback Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Gathers Old Classmates For Performance of Martin Luther King Song

Check out the video from 2016!

Jan. 18, 2021  

Hamilton is celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a throwback video!

In 2016, Lin-Manuel Miranda went back to his Hunter Elementary School roots for a digital #Ham4Ham performance.

He gathered his old classmates together in their elementary school auditorium for a performance of "Martin Luther King," a song their teacher wrote for MLK Day.

Today, the Hamilton Facebook page is throwing it back to 2016 with the video, in honor of Martin Luther King Day 2021.

Check out the fun performance below!



