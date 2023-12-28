This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 12/28/2023

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 12/28/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Non-Union Director and Music Director for University Musical Theatre Spring Production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812*

Penn Singers Light Opera Company, the University of Pennsylvania’s premier student-run musical theatre company, is seeking a non-union Director and Music Director for its Spring 2024 production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Both rehearsals and performances will be held in-person on the University of Pennsylvania campus. Our ideal Director candidate is immensely flexible and prepared for a dynamic, collaborative environment. These qualities are especially important as... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Supervisor

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Sound Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultu... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Crew Call for Evan McCreary's All Rise at the Interstate Firehouse Cultural Center

... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Casting Call for Evan McCreary's All Rise at the Interstate Firehouse Cultural Center

Following the murder of her teenaged son at the hands of police, Valerie Williams finds herself in a tumultuous battle with the criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to avenge her young son’s stolen life. Throughout the play, Valerie, her husband Matt, and their two daughters are thrust into the harrowing consequences of the systems of oppression and racism that are rooted in the American justice and police systems.

With All Rise, these effec... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Positions 2024 Season

Looking for collaborative and experienced professionals to work for the Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre's 2024 season. Positions are available in Lighting, Sound, Costuming, and Carpentry. These contracts range from 3 to 12 weeks, beginning on-site in June and concluding in August of 2024. The Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre is committed to a nondiscriminatory approach to casting, employment, and volunteer opportunities. We strive to create art and to have a workplace where everyone feels safe, v... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Sound Technician - Seasonal

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Sound Technician. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured re... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: A Beautiful Noise National Tour - AEA Production Stage Manager

Beautiful Noise First Tour LLC is seeking an AEA Stage Manager for the National Tour of A Beautiful Noise. The AEA Stage Manager manages and maintains the creative aspects of the show and is an integral part of the road management team for the tour. Prep will begin on or about August 5th, 2024, rehearsal will begin on or about August 19, 2024, and first performance is on or about September 21, 2024. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: • Maintains the artistic integrity of the ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Assistant Director

Description The Assistant Director works under the supervision of the Aspen Opera Theatre & VocalARTS (AOTVA) Production Manager to assist in providing support for the AOTVA director(s) and artistic staff. The AOTVA program is under the co-artistic direction of Renée Fleming and Patrick Summers at the Aspen Music Festival & School (AMFS). The upcoming season will utilize the AMFS orchestras, the 2,050 seat Benedict Music Tent, and Historic Wheeler Opera House throughout an enco... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Donor Relations Assistant

This job is part-time remote: thru late May (10 hours/week) then on-site in Pittsfield, MA from Memorial Day - Labor Day (40 hours/week - dates can be flexible) Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning theatre company in the Berkshires (Pittsfield, MA), seeks a Donor Relations Assistant to join the Development team. The right candidate has a genuine interest in theatre and in providing personalized concierge services to our top supporters to create an outstanding donor experience. The as... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Special Events Assistant (Seasonal)

This is a 40 hour per week theatre schedule which is balanced between daytime, evening and weekend work. Memorial Day through Labor Day (dates can be flexible) Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning professional theatre company located in the heart of the Berkshires (MA), seeks a highly-organized and outgoing Special Events Assistant to play a pivotal role with our fundraising and donor engagement team in Pittsfield, MA. The Assistant will have experience with Customer Service and a ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Costume Manager

Job Title: Costume Manager Reporting Relationship: Production Manager Supervises: Stitchers, Wardrobe, Wigs and Makeup Job Classification: Full Time with Benefits Benefits Offered: Paid time off (Vacation & Sick), Health/Dental/Vision insurance, Life Insurance, Retirement benefit account & Employee discounts. Arizona Broadway Theatre is seeking a full-time, hands-on, Costume Manager who will be responsible for the leadership, coordination, and planning of the day-to-day operations of the... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part-Time House Manager

Now in its 41st Season, The Vineyard Theatre is a non-profit Off-Broadway theatre committed to creating an artistic home for daring and diverse artists, to nurturing their unique voices, and to engage our audiences and community in dialogue by producing work that pushes the boundaries of what theatre can be and do. The Vineyard reaches over 20,000 audience members a year, and education programs serve over 500 NYC public high school students across all five boroughs. The Vineyard is the recipient... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Services Representative

Audience Services Representative Now in its 41st Season, The Vineyard is a non-profit Off-Broadway theatre committed to creating an artistic home for daring and diverse artists, to nurturing their unique voices, and to engage our audiences and community in dialogue by producing work that pushes the boundaries of what theatre can be and do. The Vineyard reaches over 20,000 audience members a year, and education programs serve over 500 NYC public high school students across all five boroughs. ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Upper School Technical Director/Theater Tech Teacher: Leave Replacement

Berkeley Carroll is a Pre-K through grade 12 college preparatory school of 1000 students located in the Park Slope section of New York City. Our vibrant intellectual community draws students from all over the city, admission to the school is competitive, and both our parents and students value achievement and community. The Berkeley Carroll School seeks a Technical Director and Theater Tech Educator to teach full time from on or about December 11th, 2023-March 15, 2024. Please note Berkeley C... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative Assistant / Personal Assistant (Work From Home)

We are a commercial design, development and production company that has been in business for 30+ years and we are seeking a full time and part time Administrative Assistant / Personal Assistant to support our CEO! You will perform clerical,administrative clerical support and personal assistant functions. Duties:- • Data entry • Answer telephone, email • Make travel arrangements for staff • Type up documents,letters and reports • Printers, photocopiers and fax machines • Cover recept... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Production Positions - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre

Looking for collaborative and experienced professionals to work for the Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre's 2024 season. Positions are available in Lighting, Sound, Costuming, and Carpentry. These contracts range from 3 to 12 weeks, beginning on-site in June and concluding in August of 2024. The Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre is committed to a nondiscriminatory approach to casting, employment, and volunteer opportunities. We strive to create art and to have a workplace where everyone f... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Manager

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. Reporting to the Assistant Controller, this position supervises a staff of four and plays a key... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Associate

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Finance Associate. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured re... (more)

Internships - Crew : MTC Spring Internship

The MTC Spring Internship allows individuals to learn what goes on behind the scenes of a professional theatre, take part in the running of two MainStage productions, and make new connections they can’t make anywhere else. Throughout the entirety of the internship, your point person will be MTC’s Administrative Manager who will schedule you to work in the different areas of a non-profit, professional theatre. The internship is split into three parts: administration, box office, and production. T... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: The Power of Love

Casting call for: ballerina/club dance choreographer, Ballerinas of diverse backgrounds: White/Black/Asian Audition to tunes/“ Casta Diva” “Un Bel Di Vedremo” “Ballerina Girl” Club dancers! Energetic/skilled/ beautiful! Female/male Female models all race Appointments first: Victoria.p.miller@gmail.com Creative Director ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Individual Giving

Two River Theater (TRT) seeks a focus and energetic Associate Director of Individual Giving, with sophisticated interpersonal skills, to join the Fundraising team. This position will support work to identify, cultivate, solicit, and steward individual donors for TRT with a focus on strategies to attract new mid-level prospects and to upgrade current donors’ level of support. In addition, they will manage annual fund campaigns. Experience in development for an arts organ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director - Seasonal

START DATE: January 2, 2024 TERM: 2-5 Months (through March 3, 2024 or June 2, 2024*) * possible extension available HOUSING: May be provided. Applicants need not be local to NY or CT, to apply PRODUCTION RESPONSIBILITIES (including, but not limited to): Supervise and manage the build, hang, and install procedures and processes for all technical departments and serve as the technical liaison between technical/design personnel and management. Coordinate with and oversee department head... (more)