Now Hiring: Lighting Director, Teaching Artists, & More - BWW Classifieds

elow are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 10/19/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Facilities Manager

Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC) is a Tony Award-winning nonprofit theatre dedicated to the production of contemporary plays and musicals. Founded in 1970, MTC has been the creative and artistic home for America’s most gifted theatrical artists, producing works of the highest quality by contemporary playwrights. MTC produces plays in two locations: On Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (West 47th) and Off-Broadway at the historic NY City Center complex (West 55th). The Facilities Manage... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Company Manager

Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC), a Tony Award-winning nonprofit theatre dedicated to the production of contemporary plays and musicals, seeks a Company Manager for our off-Broadway stages at City Center reporting to our General Manager and Associate General Manager. For nearly fifty years, MTC has been the creative and artistic home for America’s most gifted theatrical artists, producing works of the highest quality by American and international playwrights. We are strongly committed to producin... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Soft Goods Specialist

Assists the Soft Goods Supervisor in the original fabrication of soft goods and props for new productions, as well as maintains and repairs soft goods and props for established productions. Essential Functions Assist the Soft Goods Supervisor in standard shop operations (i.e., measuring, cutting, and sewing large- and small-scale soft goods, upholstery, and props). Promote professional customer service skills in appearance and interaction with all contacts inside and outside the company. Ad... (more)

Classes / Instruction: MUSICAL SINGERS IN LA FOR BROADWAY LIVE SPOT AND CHARITY EVENT

WEST HOLLYWOOD PERFORMANCE & CHARITY EVENT Rehearsal Dates: Will coordinate with cast Performance Date: Monday, Nov 6, 2023 Performance Time: 8pm call time, 10pm performance Performance location: The Chapel at The Abbey (West Hollywood) ABOUT THE EVENT: Performers in this production must be ages 21 and up and are volunteers, as this event is organized for a charitable cause. This program is at no cost to the performer. Attendees will also have the opportunity to win acting ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Non-Union Audition - The Color Purple Musical

CASTING NOTICE (NON-UNION) The Color Purple Synopsis: This musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel (and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film) spotlights Celie, a downtrodden young woman whose personal awakening over the course of 40 years forms the arc of this epic story. With a joyous score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues, THE COLOR PURPLE is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life. Writt... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Non-Union Audition - The Color Purple Musical

CASTING NOTICE (NON-UNION) The Color Purple Synopsis: This musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel (and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film) spotlights Celie, a downtrodden young woman whose personal awakening over the course of 40 years forms the arc of this epic story. With a joyous score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues, THE COLOR PURPLE is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life. Writt... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Professor of Theatre Lighting Design

Assistant Professor of Theatre Lighting Design School of Music, Dance and Theatre Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University Description: The School of Music, Dance and Theatre in the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University invites applicants for a full-time tenure track assistant professor of Lighting Design beginning fall 2024. We seek an exceptional artist-teacher to shape and teach the undergraduate curriculum in Lighting D... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing and Communications

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival: Director of Marketing and Communications Opportunity in Brief: HVSF seeks a Director of Marketing and Communications to join our year-round administrative staff. A cultural organization with deep roots in its local community and a rising profile in the Greater New York City arts landscape, HVSF is an organization with an attractive mix of stability and ripe opportunities for innovation. This position will work in close partnership with the Artistic ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Lighting Director (Summer Seasonal)

The Glimmerglass Festival seeks a Lighting Director for its 2024 Festival season. The Lighting Director is the Department Head who directly leads a four-person lighting supervision team (two Lighting Supervisors, one Lighting Supervisor Apprentice, and the Lighting Programmer) and also oversees a 13 person electrics team (one Production Electrician, two Assistant Production Electricians, six Staff Electricians, and four Electrics Apprentices); the position reports to the Director of Product... (more)

Classes / Instruction: TADA! Seeks 2024 Teaching Artists Director/Choreographers & Music Directors

TADA! Youth Theater in NYC seeks Teaching Artists (Director/Choreographers and Music Directors) who align with our mission, vision, and values, and have expertise in musical theater and arts education to teach our onsite in-person classes, camps, and workshops as well as after-school programs and in-school residencies across all five boroughs. For more information and a full job description, click HERE! MUST BE: Fully vaccinated and available to teach 2-3 days a week during the hours... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development

POSITION: Director of Development REPORTS TO: Managing Director DEPARTMENT: Development STATUS: Full-time, Exempt OVERVIEW: Cleveland Play House (CPH), recipient of the 2015 Regional Theatre Tony Award, seeks an experienced, dynamic fundraising professional, with leadership experience and a keen creative focus on activating strategy and motivating teams. For over a century, the Cleveland Play House has carved a unique and beloved identity in the Greater Northeast Ohio community.... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Professor in Acting & Directing

The University of Georgia Department of Theatre and Film Studies seeks a tenure-track assistant professor whose artistic practice and research focuses on acting, directing with an emphasis on vocal production and vocal health, with a strong background in recognized methodology; Linklater, Rodenburg, Fitzmaurice, Alba, Miller, Estill, etc. Additional areas of specialization could include voice-over, heightened text, dialects, musical theatre performance, acting styles, performance methods based i... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Special Events Manager

Special Events Manager Position Summary The Special Events Manager sets the standard for all TheatreWorks events, working in close cooperation with the staffs of the Development, Marketing, and Production teams, as well as Board members and major donors. This position assists with donor coordination and engagement and serves as a public face of TheatreWorks to ensure the success of fundraising efforts and donor events. This is a hybrid remote/in-office position; a minimum of three (3... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

Founded in February 2021, Veterans Repertory Theater (VetRep) is a tax-exempt, non-profit 501c3 organization which provides a platform for current or former military, law enforcement, fire/EMS, intelligence services, foreign service, DoD employees and contractors and their immediate family members to create compelling, professional live theater and events.

Through an ongoing series of playwriting competitions, VetRep assesses, develops and produces the work of veteran ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Spring 2024 Production: Staff Application (Director, Choreographer, Tech Director, Stage Manager)

The Georgetown Gilbert & Sullivan Society (GGSS) is hiring a Director, Choreographer, Technical Director, and Stage Manager ("the Team") for its Spring 2024 musical. Information about acting and other technical and creative roles will be released later on. This application must be submitted by October 22, 2023 at 5:00 pm in order to be considered. Applicants will be considered on a rolling basis. Applications will be processed through the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAI... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant or Associate Professor in Lighting Design

Assistant or Associate Professor in Lighting Design Join our community and experience Emerson College! The BFA program in Theatre Design/Technology and The Department of Performing Arts invite applications for a full-time tenure-track Assistant Professor or tenured Associate Professor of Lighting Design. Our ideal candidate will be a designer-artist in the field of Lighting for live performances (theatre, opera, dance, or concert) and adjacent fields (film, TV, corporate, or museums). We seek... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company (CSC) welcomes applications from skilled professionals who are excited to play a key role in the continuing growth and evolution of a thriving theatre producing organization and helping to shape the cultural life of Cincinnati, OH. Reporting directly to CSC’s Producing Artistic Director, the Managing Director will form a strong working relationship with the CSC’s Board of Directors, inspire staff towards constant improvement and innovation, and establish the comp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: GableStage Seeks Managing Director

Reporting to the Producing Artistic Director with the input of the board, the Managing Director will provide administrative and financial oversight over all aspects of the organization’s day-to-day. They will serve as an ex officio member of the board and will collaborate closely with the board and Producing Artistic Director to establish an achievable long-term vision and strategy that builds on GableStage’s outstanding reputation and potential for organizational growth. Guided by GableStage’s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: IT Specialist

Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as IT Specialist, providing full technological support to Gulfshore Playhouse and its facilities. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quali... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Geva Theatre Center (Geva) is seeking its next Executive Director, an ambitious leader who is ready to bring in new ideas and activate plans to generate increasing support for the company’s impressive artistic work. As a co-leader with Geva’s Artistic Director, the Executive Director’s focus will be on the overall health and welfare of the institution with a major focus on building an expanding culture of philanthropy and igniting a more cohesive and aggressive approach to brand awareness. The ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part-Time Program Assistant

JOB DESCRIPTION / OVERVIEW Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking part-time Program Assistants to serve as rehearsal managers, front desk attendants, and to provide general program administrative support. When scheduled in a rehearsal manager capacity, program assistants are responsible for overseeing drop-off and pick-up, taking attendance, monitoring chorister behavior before, during, and after rehearsal, helping with classroom logistics such as music distribution, etc. When scheduled as the front... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chief Executive Officer - Del E. Webb

The Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts (The Webb) is seeking its next CEO. Guiding the overall strategic plan, partnerships, programs, arts and education and advocacy for the organization, the CEO reports to the board of directors and provides leadership and manages The Webb. The position directs its program planning, marketing, fundraising, and overall operations. The CEO oversees the preparation and administration of the organizational budget, and monitors related expenditures and rev... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Country Tonite 2024 Cast Auditions

Country Tonite Theatre In Pigeon Forge, TN will be auditioning the following: DANCER & SINGER/DANCER: must be proficient in Jazz, Lyrical and Musical theatre - partnering experience preferred. LEAD GUITAR & MUSICIANS WHO CAN SING: background in Country music preferred. YOUTH PERFORMER: Boy & Girl ages 7-12 who can sing Country Music. Submit resume, headshot, and reel via email to susan@countrytonitepf.com. Contract run mid-March thru December 2024. Live audition date 10/23/23.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Join this transformational organization empowering youth who stutter

SAY invites applications from entrepreneurial and strategic nonprofit leaders interested in furthering SAY’s impact as its next Executive Director. Visit https://tinyurl.com/SAYbw to download the full job application ABOUT SAY SAY is a national non-profit organization that empowers, educates, supports and advocates for young people who stutter and the world that surrounds them. Stuttering is a complex and often-misunderstood communication disorder that causes interruptions in a per... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Music of Remembrance: Managing Director

Music of Remembrance invites applications from arts management leaders interested in providing strategic and collaborative leadership in the inaugural role of Managing Director. WHO ARE WE? Music of Remembrance (MOR) is a Seattle-based performing arts organization focused on addressing questions of human rights and social justice. Established in 1998 to ensure that voices of witness to the Holocaust be heard, it has grown into a creative catalyst for “testimonies for tomorrow” – persuasive... (more)