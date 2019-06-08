The Night Shift Theatre Company Presents: Drunken Shakespeare: PRIDE NIGHT Edition.

Drunken Shakespeare, founded in 2013, is the only FREE NYC event of its kind. Hosted at Bar Nine NY, The Night Shift's Drunken Shakespeare is our attempt to make Shakespeare more understandable for those that "don't get it", more accessible for those that haven't had the opportunity to study, and more FUN for those that think it's boring. Drunken Shakespeare is an Open-Mic Style, monthly event for bar-crawlers to Professional Actors and everyone in-between!

Sign-up: 30 minutes before "Showtime," our #SignUpSiren will circle the event space with a clipboard! Sign-up with your name, your scene partner's name (if you have one), which character and which play you plan to perform. It's that simple!

Win Raffle Prizes: At the end of the night, our co-hosts will draw tickets for that evening's raffle prizes! Mingle with your friends and fellow performers, grab one last drink, sit back, relax, and WIN SOME COOL STUFF!

Remember: If you dress according to theme, you get a FREE RAFFLE TICKET! What's more?? If you bring a friend that has never been to Drunken Shakes, you BOTH get a FREE RAFFLE TICKET!

Think about your upcoming performances, and get ready to visit the Sign-Up Siren on Monday, May 20th at 7:30pm.

LOVE is LOVE is LOVE!





