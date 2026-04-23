The History of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Callouts — and What ‘Virgins’ Should Know Before They Go

Gather ‘round, Virgins! The Rocky Horror Show is back on Broadway, so don’t be surprised if you hear some questionable shout-outs from those seated next to you.

The popular Richard O’Brien musical, which premiered at London’s Royal Court Theatre in June 1973, gained a devout cult following after it was adapted into the 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show — and callouts from those in attendance at its late-night showings became part of the culture.

While its current Broadway revival, directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton at Studio 54, reminds audience members to be mindful of others in attendance — including some first-timers, or Virgins as they’re called in Rocky lore — you may be wondering why people are yelling profanities at Brad Majors and Janet Weiss.

BroadwayWorld breaks down how and why The Rocky Horror Show callouts began and explains what you could expect before taking a jump to the left, a step to the right and joining Dr. Frank-N-Furter in Transsexual, Transylvania.

How Did ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ Callouts Begin?

When The Rocky Horror Show premiered in 1973 in London — and even after it debuted on Broadway in 1975, running for only 45 regular performances — shouting back to the show’s characters was not a thing just yet.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the musical’s beloved film adaptation, is how it all began. After it premiered at the Westwood in Los Angeles in September 1975, it went on to have midnight showings the following year at the Waverly Theater in New York City.

According to The Rocky Horror Show’s official fan site, Denise Borden, the manager of the Waverly, would play the film’s soundtrack before showings to hype up those in attendance — and so it began.

Legend has it that Theresa Krakauskas, Amy Lazarus and Louis F. Farese Jr. are among the first people to begin shouting alternate lines at the movie screen.

“I first saw the film on Labor Day weekend in 1976,” Farese told the New York Times in 1979. “I intuitively knew that it was going to be a landmark motion picture. And then one night, I felt compelled to speak to the characters. I remember my first line, as Janet and Brad were walking toward the castle in the rain. I yelled, ‘Buy an umbrella.’ That line is used to this day.”

As time went on, callouts evolved. More shout-outs were added, some stuck, others didn’t. But every screening proved to be a new and completely unique experience, with people coming in costume and emulating their favorite characters — and even dancing the “Time Warp.”

The official fan site says that famed Broadway songwriter Marc Shaiman was among the early Rocky fans at midnight showings.

What Is a ‘Rocky Horror Show’ Virgin and a Shadow Cast?

In Rocky Horror lingo, a Virgin is anyone who has not been to a showing of The Rocky Horror Show or The Rocky Horror Picture Show. For most Rocky enthusiasts, watching the film from the comfort of your own couch doesn’t count — you have to be immersed in the entire experience to officially lose your virginity.

Oftentimes, Rocky Virgins are initiated or sacrificed before the film or performance begins. Sometimes, a large “V” is written on a Virgin’s face or forehead in red lipstick, and they’re asked to perform silly — or sexual — actions in front of everyone. Some Reddit threads compare and contrast the virgin ceremonies.

“I had to eat a mini donut off of my friends crotch without any hands,” one person wrote, while some point out a common occurrence of having to fake an org*sm for everyone in attendance.

If you’re at a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, there is typically a shadow cast performing the entirety of the film along with the actors on screen — complete with costumes and props. The official fan site offers a guide on how you can put together a shadow cast of your own.

What Are the Most Popular ‘Rocky Horror Show’ Callouts?

Some of the Rocky Horror callouts have become staples, while others vary depending on where the show is taking place or the movie is being played, who is in the audience and what is happening in popular culture at that given moment.

In just about every Rocky iteration, each time the audience hears Brad’s name, they shout “asshole,” and when Janet’s name is said, they yell “slut.”

According to the official fan site, Shaiman’s favorite line — one that he allegedly contributed to the Rocky legacy — comes after Magenta’s, “Master! Dinner is prepared.” Audiences respond: “And we helped.”

Typically, the show’s Narrator is always made fun of with audience callouts particularly focused on how he (or she) has “no f**king neck!”

Sexual innuendos are plentiful throughout Rocky Horror, with callouts poking fun at Janet’s desire for intimacy (after she says, “I don’t like men with too many muscles,” people often respond: “Just one big one!”).

Audience members can often be heard interrupting Frank mid-thought (“And he’s good for relieving my… SEXUAL! …tension!” and “I see you shiver with antici—… SAY IT! …—pation!”).

There are so many callouts, even the most tried-and-true Rocky Horror fans could lose count. Thankfully, there are plenty of resources online, including Reddit threads (that have the “Ultimate” Participation Script, which can be edited by fans in a Google doc) and fan websites featuring the entire script.

In an interview with The Big Takeover, creator O’Brien said that the communal experience of Rocky Horror has become “a safe place for people to know that they belong to the rainbow community, and that they’re going to be in a safe area. It’s like going to a club, in a way, where you know it’s safe. It’s become a place of refuge.”

What Is in a Typical ‘Rocky Horror Show’ Prop Bag?

Along with callouts, props have become a staple for Rocky Horror fans. At Rocky Horror Picture Show screenings and some theatrical productions, prop bags are handed out or sold so that you, too, can partake in the action.

According to the official fan site, Amy Lazarus said that prop usage began sometime in April 1977, when she and Theresa Krakauskas threw ripped paper up in the air to act as confetti during the wedding scene, though it eventually turned into rice being thrown at movie screens.

So, what exactly should be in your prop bag? Below are a few essentials:

Rice: to be thrown at the wedding of Ralph Hapschatt and Betty Munroe.

Newspapers: for when Brad and Janet are caught in the storm.

A small water gun: for the rain!

A flashlight: for the “There’s a light” verse of “Over at the Frankenstein Place.”

Rubber gloves: for Frank’s creation speech, when he snaps his rubber gloves. You should snap yours, too!

Toilet paper: for when Dr. Scott enters the lab. When Brad cries out “Great Scott!,” toss the TP (preferably Scotts!).

Toast: for when Frank proposes a toast at dinner.

Cards: for the song “I’m Going Home.” When Frank sings “Cards for sorrow, cards for pain,” throw the cards in the air.

What Is the Current Broadway Policy on ‘Rocky Horror Show’ Callouts?

While Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival of The Rocky Horror Show is not trying to take away the fun that comes with attending the cult classic, it cautions theatergoers and reminds everyone we’re at a Broadway show — not a movie house in the middle of the night.

“The call-outs that many people know are part of the culture, but we also want to balance the experience for the audience members who want to hear the musical and give respect to the live human actors who are onstage performing,” a statement on Roundabout’s website reads. “The spirit of Rocky Horror is communal joy. Choose your call-outs carefully — as this is a Broadway musical, not a midnight showing of the film.”

The decision to prevent fans from going full-throttle has been met with mixed reactions. The New York Times reported that some die-hard Rocky fans were left a bit confused and disappointed. “I mean, I want more,” theatergoer Kyle Riedinger told the publication. “I thought they would be a little more lively.”

It appears to be contrary to the way things were handled during the 2000 revival at Circle in the Square starring Tom Hewitt as Frank-N-Furter. “It was just a free for all,” Lea DeLaria, who played Eddie and Dr. Scott, told the Times, who reported that prop bags were even sold for $10 at that production. Alice Ripley, who played Janet, was even reportedly drenched by a Super Soaker once during the rain scene, so much so that her wig stuck to her face.

Still, the 2026 revival’s director said he wants people to be respectful while still having a great time. “It’s not like I want to punish you and tell you how to act,” Pinkleton told the Times, while still recognizing that the classic callouts have become “additive to the experience.”

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

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