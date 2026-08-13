Video: Tony Yazbeck & Lili Thomas Sing 'The Tennis Song' from CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit Playhouse





A new performance clip from Ogunquit Playhouse's production of CITY OF ANGELS captures Tony Yazbeck and Lili Thomas facing off in "The Tennis Song," a duet built on rapid-fire wordplay and simmering tension. Yazbeck plays Stone opposite Thomas as Alaura Kingsley, with the number staged to highlight what the Playhouse describes as the pair's "quick-witted banter and undeniable chemistry."

CITY OF ANGELS features music by Cy Coleman and lyrics by David Zippel, weaving together two parallel storylines: the Technicolor glamour of 1940s Hollywood and the black-and-white film noir world imagined by a struggling novelist adapting his own detective stories for the screen. "The Tennis Song" plays out within that noir universe, using the sport as cover for the characters' verbal sparring and the show's trademark double entendres.

The production is currently running at Ogunquit Playhouse, the Tony Award-winning musical directed by Hunter Foster with choreography by Jennifer Rias and music direction by Jeffrey Campos, moving fluidly between its two visual worlds throughout the run.

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