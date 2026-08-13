Video: DEATH OF A SALESMAN Final Curtain Call at the Winter Garden

Broadway's record-setting revival of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman has taken its final bow - and a video from the final curtain call is now making the rounds online. The production played its final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre on Sunday, August 9, closing after 36 previews and 129 total performances.

Directed by Joe Mantello, the revival starred Nathan Lane as Willy Loman and Laurie Metcalf as Linda, with Christopher Abbott as Biff, Ben Ahlers as Happy, Jonathan Cake as Uncle Ben, John Drea as Howard Wagner, K. Todd Freeman as Charley, and Michael Benjamin Washington as Bernard.

At the final curtain call Lane shared "I wasn't going to say anything. Our producer, Scott Rudin, said to me I really think you should - and since he's been right about pretty much everything regarding this production - I decided to take his advice. This acclaimed production happened because Scott Rudin never gave up on the idea of doing this play for me and for Joe [Mantello]. He's played a crucial role several times in my career, but this has become really the most significant in my life, and I will be eternally grateful for that."

"Thirty one years ago Joe Mantello during a rehearsal came up to me during a break and said 'I'm gonna direct you in Death of a Salesman' and I said 'Yeah, right," continued Lane. "But he's a man of his word and he's a genius."

Lane went on to thank the entire cast, creative team, and crew.

The production picked up several Tonys win at this year's ceremony including Best Revival of a Play, Best Featured Actress in a Play for Laurie Metcalf, Best Direction of a Play for Joe Mantello, and Best Scenic, Sound, and Lighting Design of a Play for designers Chloe Lamford, Jack Knowles, and Mikaal Sulaiman). It was the most nominated play of the year with 9 Tony Award nominations.

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