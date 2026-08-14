Video: From the West End to the Big Screen: The Original SIX Queens Reunite

The Queendom is officially taking over the big screen! SIX the Musical Live! arrives in movie theaters across North America beginning August 14, giving fans the chance to experience the global musical phenomenon with the six Queens who helped start it all.

Filmed live at London's Vaudeville Theatre in 2022, the movie reunites the original London cast for a performance that preserves their take on the Tudor Queens forever—and brings it to fans who never had the opportunity to see them together onstage.

"For it to be opened up to a wider audience is incredible," the Queens told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Coming from theatre, if you didn't get to catch the original cast, this is the time, this is the moment—they can see it. And for us, it's something that's gonna be there forever. Our children are gonna watch this and we can be like, 'Yeah, there we are.'"

The film also gave the cast a rare opportunity to experience each other's work from a completely new perspective. "To have this show that we created and originated captured forever is truly amazing," they explained. "To get to see each other's performances too, which we've never really been able to do because we've been on stage with them... it's just so exciting. It was the best week filming it."

Of course, SIX has grown into much more than a show since the Queens first stepped onstage together. Its devoted Queendom has formed a worldwide community—and that's something the cast doesn't take for granted.

Now that community has another way to experience SIX. The Queens promise that the movie captures what makes seeing the musical live so special: "It's got the same energy, the same feeling, the same essence that it does when you watch it on stage... this is a front row seat of just immersive goodness."

SIX the Musical Live! plays in movie theaters across North America for one week only beginning August 14.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...