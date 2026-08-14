Video: Watch Highlights of Raúl Esparza, Lily Rabe and More in THE WINTER'S TALE

The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park is currently presenting The Winter's Tale at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Get a first look at footage from the production!

Veteran director Daniel Sullivan returns to The Delacorte with his 12th production for Free Shakespeare in the Park. Check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!

The complete cast of THE WINTER’S TALE includes Heschel Bay (Ensemble), Marsha Stephanie Blake (Paulina), Teagle F. Bougere (Camillo), Chuck Cooper (Old Shepherd), Peter Douskalis (Musician), Matthew Eby (Mamillius/Time/Ensemble), Raúl Esparza (Leontes), Isabela Ferrer (Perdita), Katie Griffith (Mopsa/Ensemble), Alex Hernandez (Cleomenes/Ensemble), Michael Khalid Karadsheh (Young Shepherd), Denise Kolodja (Ensemble), Daniel Kyri (Florizel), Everett Lonergan (Ensemble), Aubie Merrylees (Archidamus/Ensemble), Jennifer Mogbock (Emilia/Ensemble), Gilbert Owuor (Polixenes), Violeta Picayo (Ensemble), Lily Rabe (Hermione), Bianca Rogoff (Ensemble), Matt E. Russell (Dion/Ensemble), Steven Skybell (Antigonus/Autolycus), Michael Thanh Tran (Ensemble), and Jackson Whitman (Ensemble).

When the King of Sicilia becomes convinced his pregnant wife has been unfaithful, the royal baby is smuggled to the coast of Bohemia where an old shepherd finds her and renames her Perdita. Sixteen years later, Perdita falls in love with another young shepherd, Doricles, who turns out to be a prince in disguise. Honesty is a fool and true love the only answer in this mysterious, romantic tale of defiance and destiny.

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