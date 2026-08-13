Video: Eden Espinosa, Tally Sessions & More in MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at The Old Globe





The Old Globe has shared a new video spotlighting Eden Espinosa and Tally Sessions in its production of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, giving audiences a closer look at the pair in the roles of Beatrice and Benedick. The production is now on stage through August 30th, 2026.

Much Ado About Nothing follows the sparring Beatrice and Benedick, whose friends conspire to bring the two together despite their mutual insistence that they are entirely unsuited for one another. The plot tangles in false accusations, mistaken identities, and the antics of a bumbling police force, all set within one of Shakespeare's most enduring romantic comedies. The Old Globe's staging is directed by Barry Edelstein and includes original music by Curtis Moore along with choreography by Patrick McCollum.

The production also features Jose Balistrieri as Don John, Seth Gilliam as Don Pedro, Benito Martinez as Leonato, Ainsley Melham as Count Claudio, and Jimmy Smagula as Dogberry, alongside students from The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program rounding out the ensemble.

The production marks Edelstein's return to the Globe's outdoor stage and closes out the theatre's Summer Shakespeare Festival. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the production in its review of the show, as well as an earlier interview with Espinosa and Sessions ahead of the run.

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