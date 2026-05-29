Video: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Cast Performs 'Time Warp' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA





Let's do the Time Warp again... on morning television! The cast of Broadway's The Rocky Horror Show joined Good Morning America on Friday for a performance of "Time Warp" from the nine-time Tony-nominated production. Watch the cast perform the fan-favorite number, featuring Rachel Dratch, Andrew Durand, Amber Gray, Stephanie Hsu and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show has received nine Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Choreography, and Best Scenic, Costume, Lighting, and Sound Designs, and Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical for Stephanie Hsu, Best Actress in a Featured Role for Rachel Dratch, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Luke Evans. Check out the full list of nominations here.

Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton's revival of The Rocky Horror Show is now running at Studio 54. The production opened officially on Thursday, April 23, 2026 and was extended with performances now scheduled through Sunday, November 29, 2026. Read the reviews for the production.

The cast includes Rachel Dratch as “Narrator,” Andrew Durand as “Brad,” Luke Evans as “Frank-N-Furter,” Amber Gray as “Riff Raff,” Harvey Guillén as “Eddie / Dr. Scott,” Stephanie Hsu as “Janet,” Juliette Lewis as “Magenta,” Josh Rivera as “Rocky,” and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as “Columbia.” The cast also includes Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi.

The Rocky Horror Show features choreography by Ani Taj, music supervision by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan, wig & hair design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado and make-up design by Sterling Tull, with Bryan Bauer as the production stage manager.

Photo Credit: ABC News/Good Morning America