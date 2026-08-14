Up on the Marquee: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY on Broadway

Up on the Marquee

Manhattan Theatre Club is getting ready to present the Broadway premiere of School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play written by Tony Award nominee Jocelyn Bioh, and directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White. The production will begin previews on Tuesday, September 8 and open Monday, September 28 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Check out photos of the new theatre marquee below!

Becoming Miss Ghana 1986 would mean fame, fortune, and prosperity. At least, that's what Paulina—the queen bee of Aburi Girls Boarding School—believes. When the pageant recruiter comes to school, Paulina and her crew pull out all the stops. But to their surprise, a new transfer student from America kicks the competition into a higher, far more personal gear.

The production will feature Lucia Aremu (Regional: Cold War Choir Practice, Becky Nurse of Salem) as Ama, Tony Award nominee Denée Benton (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812; Hamilton; Into the Woods; Television: “The Gilded Age”) as Paulina, Tony Award winner Patina Miller (Broadway: Pippin; Into the Woods; Sister Act; Television: “Madam Secretary”; Film: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay) as Eloise Amponsah, Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Award nominee Erin Morton (Off-Broadway: Heathers The Musical) as Nana, Nia Otchere-Sarfo (Regional: Call Me From the Grave; Apple TV: “Murder Bot”) as Gifty, Jordan Rice (Tour: Jaja's African Hair Braiding; Apple TV: “Swagger”) as Mercy, Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers (Broadway: Boop!; Off-Broadway: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; NY City Center Encores!: The Wild Party) as Ericka, and Obie Award winner Heather Alicia Simms (Broadway: Purlie Victorious; Off-Broadway: Fairview; By the Way; Meet Vera Stark) as Headmistress Francis.

Joining the production's creative team are Teresa L. Williams (Scenic Design), Tony Award winner Qween Jean (Costume Design), Tony Award nominee Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Cody Spencer (Sound Design), Tony Award recipient Nikiya Mathis (Wig, Hair and Makeup Design), Dawn-Elin Fraser (Dialect Coach). Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie, Sara Gammage serves as Production Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

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