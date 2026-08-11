Former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Reece Weaver Will Join CHICAGO as 'Roxie Hart'

The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome Reece Weaver, direct from the hit Netflix series “America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.” Professional dancer and TV star Reece Weaver will make her Broadway debut as “Roxie Hart,” Reece brings her talent and star power to Broadway for the first time.

Reece Weaver will begin performances on Monday, September 7, 2026 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC). She will play a 6-week limited engagement through Sunday, October 18, 2026.

About Reece Weaver

Reece Weaver is a former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader and professional dancer best known for her appearance in Netflix's America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. A former member of the University of Alabama Dance Team, Reece earned her degree in dance before joining the iconic DCC squad as part of the 2023 rookie class, where she stayed for three seasons before starting her next chapter. Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, she brings a strong background in technical dance, performance, and athletic precision to her performances.

Leading with positivity and faith both on and off the field, Reece has captured the hearts of a highly engaged audience across her social platforms. She shares authentic glimpses into her life, from her day‑to‑day as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader and newlywed to her husband Will, to her passions for beauty, fashion, florals, and faith. Through it all, Reece uses her platform to inspire, uplift, and connect with her community—bringing grace, joy, and intention to everything she does.

About Chicago

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Krysta Rodriguez as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Mark Ballas as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Eddie Cooper as Amos Hart and J. Workman as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Austin Dunn, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Jenny Laroche, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mariah Reives, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm, Jeff Sullivan and Elizabeth Yanick.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

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