The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 34
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Richard Forrist from Missouri State University
Walking in Memphis
Click Here for More Information on Richard Forrist
Brynoch Rammell from Southern Utah University
The Kite
Click Here for More Information on Brynoch Rammell
Quinn Mei Lysaght from Point Park University
I'll Forget You/Non So Più Cosa Son/Monologue
Click Here for More Information on Quinn Mei Lysaght
Julia Solecki from The Boston Conservatory at Berklee
Who Put The Bomp by Barry Mann
Click Here for More Information on Julia Solecki
Samantha Mautner from Temple University
I Love The Way (Something Rotten), Rags (Rags)
Click Here for More Information on Samantha Mautner
McKenna OGrodnik from Coastal Carolina University
Apply
Click Here for More Information on McKenna OGrodnik
Courtney O'Shea from Sacred Heart University
In My Dreams
Click Here for More Information on Courtney O'Shea
Madeline Dalton from The Hartt School
'Midnight' by Jessie Ware
Click Here for More Information on Madeline Dalton
Carly Caviglia from Syracuse University
On My Way
Click Here for More Information on Carly Caviglia
Bre Furman from AMDA College of The Performing Arts Los Angeles
"I'm A Star"
Click Here for More Information on Bre Furman
