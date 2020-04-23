Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 32
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Colin Gallaher from Western Connecticut State University
'You Go To My Head' from 1940's Radio Hour & ' Im Not That Smart' from Spelling Bee
Click Here for More Information on Colin Gallaher
Lauryn Simone from Howard University
Woe Is Me
Click Here for More Information on Lauryn Simone
Sydney Howard from Baldwin Wallace University
The Wizard & I/Hard to Say Goodbye (Violet)
Click Here for More Information on Sydney Howard
Tyler Gallaher from Western CT. State University
Tyler Gallaher's MT Quick Reel
Click Here for More Information on Tyler Gallaher
Austin Branks from University of Central Florida
'Now I've Seen You' from Honk/ 'What More Can I Say' from Falsettos
Click Here for More Information on Austin Branks
Melissa Campbell from Oklahoma City University
Vocal Reel (Rumble Rumble Rumble, Rise Up, Someone to Watch Over Me, What Baking Can Do)
Click Here for More Information on Melissa Campbell
Stephanie Garofalo from Syracuse University
'Dear Friend' and 'All Falls Down'
Click Here for More Information on Stephanie Garofalo
Courtney Anne Nelson from Kent State University
Rooftop Duet & I Can Cook Too
Click Here for More Information on Courtney Anne Nelson
Abigail Moffett Young from LaGrange College
I Had A Dream About You
Click Here for More Information on Abigail Moffett Young
Jessica Caldwell from CAP21/Molloy College
I Hear Bells - Starting Here, Starting Now
Click Here for More Information on Jessica Caldwell
