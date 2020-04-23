STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 32

Apr. 23, 2020  

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Colin Gallaher from Western Connecticut State University


'You Go To My Head' from 1940's Radio Hour & ' Im Not That Smart' from Spelling Bee
Click Here for More Information on Colin Gallaher

Lauryn Simone from Howard University


Woe Is Me
Click Here for More Information on Lauryn Simone

Sydney Howard from Baldwin Wallace University


The Wizard & I/Hard to Say Goodbye (Violet)
Click Here for More Information on Sydney Howard

Tyler Gallaher from Western CT. State University


Tyler Gallaher's MT Quick Reel
Click Here for More Information on Tyler Gallaher

Austin Branks from University of Central Florida


'Now I've Seen You' from Honk/ 'What More Can I Say' from Falsettos
Click Here for More Information on Austin Branks

Melissa Campbell from Oklahoma City University


Vocal Reel (Rumble Rumble Rumble, Rise Up, Someone to Watch Over Me, What Baking Can Do)
Click Here for More Information on Melissa Campbell

Stephanie Garofalo from Syracuse University


'Dear Friend' and 'All Falls Down'
Click Here for More Information on Stephanie Garofalo

Courtney Anne Nelson from Kent State University


Rooftop Duet & I Can Cook Too
Click Here for More Information on Courtney Anne Nelson

Abigail Moffett Young from LaGrange College


I Had A Dream About You
Click Here for More Information on Abigail Moffett Young

Jessica Caldwell from CAP21/Molloy College


I Hear Bells - Starting Here, Starting Now
Click Here for More Information on Jessica Caldwell


