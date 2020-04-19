The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 28

Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Francesca Litterio from Wagner College



"Art is Calling for Me" - The Enchantress

Cynthia Ana Rivera from Western Connecticut State University



Musical Theatre Reel

