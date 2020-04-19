Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 28
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Francesca Litterio from Wagner College
"Art is Calling for Me" - The Enchantress
Click Here for More Information on Francesca Litterio
Cynthia Ana Rivera from Western Connecticut State University
Musical Theatre Reel
Click Here for More Information on Cynthia Ana Rivera
Christopher Michael from Michigan State University
Highlight Reel
Click Here for More Information on Christopher Michael
Joey LaPlant from Indiana University
Vocal Reel
Click Here for More Information on Joey LaPlant
Cian Steele from Northern Kentucky University
Middle of a Moment
Click Here for More Information on Cian Steele
Mick Elliott from SUNY Geneseo
Michael in the Bathroom / Try Me
Click Here for More Information on Mick Elliott
John Neurohr from Boston Conservatory at Berklee
In Summer and Dance Reel
Click Here for More Information on John Neurohr
Megan Fry from DeSales University
Ribbons Down My Back
Click Here for More Information on Megan Fry
Ally Massey from Kent State University
I'm Breaking Down/Losing My Mind
Click Here for More Information on Ally Massey
Madeline Walker from University of Central Florida
Vocal Reel
Click Here for More Information on Madeline Walker
Update: Nick Cordero's Right Leg to Be Amputated; GoFundMe Announced for His Recovery, Family
Amanda shared an update on Instagram about Nick, who is now on day 18 of being sedated. Nick has had issues in his right leg with clotting, and gettin... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Full DISNEY ON BROADWAY Benefit Concert
The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will air tonight, April 17, 2020, a... (read more)
All-Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Releases Concept Album, Starring Morgan James, Shoshana Bean, Cynthia Erivo, and More!
In January of 2017, a powerful group of female performers came together for a sold-out concert of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Supe... (read more)
BROADWAY ON DEMAND Streaming Platform to Launch In May
Broadway On Demand, the all new membership-based streaming service that offers an extensive and wide-ranging library of video on demand content, exclu... (read more)
When Could Broadway Re-Open? 'We're Probably Looking at September or Later'
Shortly after the Broadway League updated the terms of the Broadway shutdown last week (currently extended to June 7), Governor Cuomo made a statement... (read more)
VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Joins Her Grandson For a TikTok Dance Over FaceTime
Dame Judi Dench has taken up a new hobby while in quarantine - TikTok!... (read more)
