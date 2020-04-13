Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 22
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Adi Mullen from Temple University
'Beautiful'/'Crossword Puzzle'
Click Here for More Information on Adi Mullen
Luke Major from Indiana University- Bloomington
Bring Him Home
Click Here for More Information on Luke Major
Hannah Marie Dahl from Coastal Carolina University
Vocal Reel
Click Here for More Information on Hannah Marie Dahl
J.R. Bloomer from Limestone College
Finishing the Hat
Click Here for More Information on J.R. Bloomer
Vaughn Sherman from Arizona State University
Lonely Room - Oklahoma
Click Here for More Information on Vaughn Sherman
James Silverstein from CAP21/Molloy College
'Things I'll Never Say' by Avril Lavigne
Click Here for More Information on James Silverstein
Frankie Seratch from Point Park University
'Belief' & 'Never Will I Marry'
Click Here for More Information on Frankie Seratch
Liv Tummillo from Elon University
Vocal Reel
Click Here for More Information on Liv Tummillo
Grace E. McLaughlin from Shenandoah University
A Lovely Night' from Cinderella and If I Had You by Drew Gasparini
Click Here for More Information on Grace E. McLaughlin
Marisa Renee Budnick from The Hartt School
Jenny's Blues
Click Here for More Information on Marisa Renee Budnick
