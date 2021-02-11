The BLOOD ROCK THE MUSICAL Team Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
Follow along with the takeover on our Instagram page!
The team behind Blood Rock: The Musical is taking over our Instagram story today, February 11, to show some behind the scenes of the production.
Follow along with the takeover on our Instagram page!
Read more about the show's recent EP and give it a listen here!
Featuring four top Broadway stars: 2019 Tony Award nominee Damon Daunno (Curly in Broadway's "Oklahoma!"); 1987 Tony Award nominee Robert Torti (Greaseball from "Starlight Express"); Andy Mientus (Broadway's "Les Misérables" and the Pied Piper on the CW series "The Flash"); and Jennifer DiNola (Elphaba in Broadway's "Wicked"), "Broadway Sings Blood Rock: The Musical" is currently under consideration for a 2021 Grammy Award in the category of "Best Musical Theatre Album."
With original music by the show's creator Michael Berns, and with lyrics by Berns and Peabody Award winner Ralph Pezzulo (whose books include "Jawbreaker" and "Inside SEAL Team Six"), "Blood Rock: The Musical" is being retooled with plans for an entirely new and larger Los Angeles production. During the pandemic hiatus, Berns assembled a new creative production team, and produced this new EP, which includes four original songs from the "Blood Rock" 2018 theatrical presentation in Los Angeles - along with two brand new songs written in 2020.
Featured BroadwayWorld EventsCheck out these concerts...
More Hot Stories For You
-
ANGELS IN AMERICA Starring Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield Now Streaming on National Theatre At Home
Angels in America, filmed during its 2017 run at the National Theatre, is now streaming as a part of National Theatre at Home! Angels in America is di...
Governor Cuomo Reveals Details of NY PopsUp, Including Participation from Hugh Jackman, Idina Menzel, Sutton Foster and More!
NY PopsUp, an unprecedented and expansive festival featuring hundreds of pop-up performances (many of which are free of charge and all open to the pub...
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Announces Third Annual 'You Will Be Found' College Essay Writing Challenge
Dear Evan Hansen, along with partners The Broadway Education Alliance and Gotham Writers Workshop, have announced the third annual “You Will Be Found”...
Theatre District Restaurateur Joe Allen Passes Away at 87
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that famed NYC restaurateur, Joe Allen, owner of the beloved theatre district restaurant that bears his name, pass...
How Theatres Everywhere Are Celebrating Black History Month
This February, BroadwayWorld is committed to celebrating the outstanding contributions that Black artists have made to the American theatre. How can y...
NY Governor Cuomo Announces Large Venues Can Soon Re-Open with Testing
Governor Andrew Cuomo just announced that New York state will build off of the success of the Buffalo Bills pilot plan, allowing all large stadium and...