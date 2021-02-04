Listen Now: Broadway Sings BLOOD ROCK THE MUSICAL

Featuring four top Broadway stars: 2019 Tony Award nominee Damon Daunno (Curly in Broadway's "Oklahoma!"); 1987 Tony Award nominee Robert Torti (Greaseball from "Starlight Express"); Andy Mientus (Broadway's "Les Misérables" and the Pied Piper on the CW series "The Flash"); and Jennifer DiNola (Elphaba in Broadway's "Wicked"), "Broadway Sings Blood Rock: The Musical" is currently under consideration for a 2021 Grammy Award in the category of "Best Musical Theatre Album."

With original music by the show's creator Michael Berns, and with lyrics by Berns and Peabody Award winner Ralph Pezzulo (whose books include "Jawbreaker" and "Inside SEAL Team Six"), "Blood Rock: The Musical" is being retooled with plans for an entirely new and larger Los Angeles production. During the pandemic hiatus, Berns assembled a new creative production team, and produced this new EP, which includes four original songs from the "Blood Rock" 2018 theatrical presentation in Los Angeles - along with two brand new songs written in 2020.

Participating in the production of the EP along side Berns were the play's new team members, including director/choreographer Kay Cole (an original cast member of "A Chorus Line" on Broadway); production designer Andy Walmsley ("The Buddy Holly Story," "American Idol"); and producer Conwell Worthington (Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" World Tour).

Berns said, "I am thrilled with this new project, which has its roots in our 2018 stage show. I've assembled a truly remarkable new team to both rework the original show and to produce this new, six-song EP, James Walsh, Matt Smith, Kay Cole and Conwell Worthington and I all co-produced these six new songs over Zoom calls, FaceTime conversations, and via direct feeds from the two studios (NYC and Las Vegas) where the actors were physically located while recording. Given the current COVID environment, this virtual recording set-up allowed us to produce something unique - something that we are all very proud of!"

Describing the process of the show's creation, Berns continued, saying, "Our intention was to write a new sung-through musical made up solely of lively and infectious pop-style songs that would tell a timeless and dramatic tale of vampires, rival gangs, and star-crossed love. The result is a show with forty-three original hook-filled songs, some of which have already garnered more than a million plays on YouTube and Instagram! This six-song EP album gives listeners a taste of what to expect as former Disney's Beauty and The Beast producer Conwell Worthington brings this musical to the public with Kay Cole set to direct. We're excited to present it!"

Blood Rock The Musical tells the story of two rival vampire gangs that have been living secretly in the city of Philadelphia for hundreds of years. Producers said, "The new show is akin to West Side Story, with vampires. Blood Rock is a great deal of fun - and jam packed with humor and irresistible songs. At our initial Los Angeles engagement, Blood Rock was enthralling for audiences of all ages."

Bela Lugosi, Jr., son of the legendary movie "Dracula" actor said, "My father would have loved this - Blood Rock has drama, action, comedy, dance, romance, and best of all, lots of vampires! I'm sure he would have greatly enjoyed the show as much as my family and I have tonight!"

To preview all six of the "Blood Rock" songs appearing on the new EP, which, in addition to "Heart For You To Break," include: "Didn't Notice Us," "Thomasina," "A Thousand Years," "Paler Than a Ghost," and "How Can You Blame Us," please click here or check it out below!