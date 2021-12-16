The 92nd Street Y Presents Musicians From The Curtis Institute Of Music

The 92nd Street Y, one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents Musicians from the Curtis Institute of Music as part of its Spring Classical Concert Season on February 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM.

Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

CURTIS INSTITUTE AT 92Y

IDA KAVAFIAN, violin

LUN LI, violin

CARA POGOSSIAN, viola

PETER WILEY, cello

FRANCIS CARR, cello

Friday, February 18, 2022, 7:30 PM

In this first concert in a new alliance between 92Y and the world-renowned Curtis Institute of Music, an ensemble comprising esteemed faculty - including Ida Kavafian on violin and Peter Wiley on cello - and recent alumni of Curtis perform Schubert's C-Major Quintet. The quintet is followed by the New York premiere of a new work by another member of Curtis' faculty, with Grammy Award-winning composer Richard Danielpour's A Shattered Vessel. Written 190 years after the Schubert work for the same instrumentation of two violins, viola and two cellos, A Shattered Vessel contemplates crisis and struggle, loss and healing, renewal and gratitude. Curtis on Tour is the Nina von Maltzahn Global Touring Initiative of the Curtis Institute of Music.

RICHARD DANIELPOUR: A Shattered Vessel (NY Premiere)

SCHUBERT: String Quintet in C Major, D. 956