Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Taylor Louderman & Husband Brooks Toth Welcome Baby Boy

Louderman most recent appeared on Broadway in Mean Girls.

Jan. 09, 2023  

Broadway favorite Taylor Louderman and husband Brooks Toth have just welcomed their first child. "Our new roommate is here!" she wrote on Instagram. BroadwayWorld sends our congratulations to the new family.

Louderman made her Broadway debut originating the role of Campbell Davis in BRING IT ON: The Musical by Lin Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt, and Amanda Green. She went on to play Lauren in KINKY BOOTS on Broadway, and most recently originated the role of Regina George in Tina Fey's MEAN GIRLS on Broadway for which she received a 2018 Tony Nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

She currently plays 'Tami' on NBC's KENAN alongside Kenan Thompson. Other television credits: THE GOOD FIGHT (CBS), SUNNY DAY (NickJr), EVIL (CBS), PETER PAN LIVE (NBC), HIGH MAINTENANCE (HBO), and KENAN (NBC). Taylor wrote a teen musical with pals Hannah Kloepfer and Nat Zegree which premiered in 2019 at Ozark Actors Theatre in Rolla, Missouri. She also founded WRITE OUT LOUD: a songwriting competition for young, new Musical Theatre writers. Taylor volunteers at Ozark Actors Theatre in Rolla, MO where she participated in her first professional show at the age of ten.



Related Stories
BAM Artistic Director David Binder to Conclude His Tenure in 2024 Photo
BAM Artistic Director David Binder to Conclude His Tenure in 2024
BAM’s Artistic Director, David Binder will conclude his tenure in 2024 to pursue independent artistic projects on Broadway and elsewhere.
VIDEO: Paramount+ Debuts GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Teaser Photo
VIDEO: Paramount+ Debuts GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Teaser
Paramount+ has shared the teaser trailer for their upcoming Grease prequel series, Rise of the Pink Ladies. The series stars Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee, Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, and more. Watch the video teaser now!
Justin Sargent, Bo Bice & Omar Cardona to Lead ROCK OF AGES Photo
Justin Sargent, Bo Bice & Omar Cardona to Lead ROCK OF AGES
Victory Productions will present 'Rock of Ages' this month, featuring American Idol star Bo Bice, The Voice finalist Omar Cardona, and Broadway star Justin Sargent who will also direct the show. See how to purchase tickets!
Exclusive: Hear James Monroe Iglehart In a Clip From Disneys SUPERKITTIES Photo
Exclusive: Hear James Monroe Iglehart In a Clip From Disney's SUPERKITTIES
Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart is lending his voice to Mr. Puppypaws in Disney's animated series SuperKitties! Watch an exclusive clip of Iglehart as the series' villain now. Also voicing the recurring villains in the series are Justin Guarini ('American Idol'), Ruth Pferdehirt ('Finding Nemo: The Musical'), and Isabella Crovetti ('Vampirina').

From This Author - BWW Staff


Taylor Louderman & Husband Brooks Toth Welcome Baby BoyTaylor Louderman & Husband Brooks Toth Welcome Baby Boy
January 9, 2023

Broadway favorite Taylor Louderman and husband Brooks Toth have just welcomed their first child. 'Our new roommate is here!' she wrote on Instagram.
David Foster & Katharine McPhee Lead BroadwayWorld Atlanta's Top Picks For January 2023David Foster & Katharine McPhee Lead BroadwayWorld Atlanta's Top Picks For January 2023
January 9, 2023

Atlanta is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.  This month's top picks include An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee and more!
BroadwayWorld Seeks Washington, DC Based Videographer / EditorBroadwayWorld Seeks Washington, DC Based Videographer / Editor
January 5, 2023

If you're a Washington, DC-based theater lover with a knack for shooting high-quality video, BroadwayWorld wants to hear from you.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards; TBA Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards; TBA Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
December 27, 2022

The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards; Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards; Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
December 27, 2022

The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
share