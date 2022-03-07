As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Taron Egerton collapsed onstage this weekend during the first West End preview performance of the Mike Bartlett play, COCK. The show paused for forty minutes, before ultimately continuing with Egerton's understudy with just 15 minutes remaining in the play.

According to a statement released by the show, a doctor in the audience attended to Taron immediately after the incident.

Now, the actor has provided an update on his Instagram stories to assure his fans that he is okay.

"As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of 'Cock' last night," he wrote. "I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I'm fine."

He then went on to joke, "I've decided to put a positive spin on it and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn't handle it and checked out."

He said he plans to be "back with a vengeance tomorrow night."

The c*ckplay centres around John, a gay man who is in a loving relationship with his boyfriend, M. After seven years living together, the pair take a break, but little does John know it'll change his identity forever. One morning, John meets a woman, named W, and John begins seeing someone of the opposite sex. Torn between his longterm boyfriend and his new female lover, John's love life is conflicted. Can he escape the entanglement? Or will the battle of the sexes be redefined?

Cock premiered in 2009 at the Royal Court, in a star-studded production featuring Ben Whishaw, Andrew Scott and Katherine Parkinson. The playful, candid production impressed critics, and went on to win the 2010 Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre.

The West End c*ckproduction boasts a similarly impressive cast too, led by Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey as John. He's joined by Rocketman's Taron Egerton as M, Jade Anouka as W and Phil Daniels. But it's not just the c*ckLondon cast to watch out for though. The creative team will definitely make a visual masterpiece too, with an impressive COCKfight scene to be staged by Merle Hansel. And with Marianne Elliot directing, after her award-winning gender-swapped revival of Company, everyone will want to see this Cock.

Egerton recently appeared as the lead in the Elton John biopic "Rocketman". He is also known for his roles in the British television series The Smoke and the 2014 action comedy film Kingsman: The Secret Service. He has also played Edward Brittain in the 2014 drama film Testament of Youth, appeared in the 2015 crime thriller film Legend, starred as Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards in the 2016 biographical film Eddie the Eagle, voiced Johnny in the 2016 animated musical film Sing, and reprised his role in the 2017 sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Other film credits include include Billionaire Boys Club and Robin Hood.