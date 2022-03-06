Taron Egerton Collapses At Opening Night of COCK Previews

According to an article on Just Jared, Taron Egerton collapsed onstage last night during the West End opening night preview performance of the Mike Bartlett play, Cock. The show paused for forty minutes, ultimately continuing on Egerton's understudy.

A doctor in the audience came to Egerton's aid, and while the actor was fine, all thought it best for his understudy, Joel Harper-Jackson, to finish out the remaining fifteen minutes of the play. Director Marianne Elliott came onstage to alert the audience of the news. As of now, the show will continue on with its regular schedule, resuming performances on Monday. The show is set to play until June 4th. The rest of the cast includes Jade Anouka and Phil Daniels.

The show released a statement after the night's events came to a close, declaring, "During this evening's first preview of Mike Bartlett's play Cock at the Ambassadors Theatre, Taron Egerton fainted towards the end of the performance. A doctor who was in the audience attended to Taron immediately after the incident, and whilst he felt fine, it was decided that Taron's understudy, Joel Harper-Jackson would continue in the role to complete the performance."

Egerton recently appeared as the lead in the Elton John biopic "Rocketman". He is also known for his roles in the British television series The Smoke and the 2014 action comedy film Kingsman: The Secret Service. He has also played Edward Brittain in the 2014 drama film Testament of Youth, appeared in the 2015 crime thriller film Legend, starred as Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards in the 2016 biographical film Eddie the Eagle, voiced Johnny in the 2016 animated musical film Sing, and reprised his role in the 2017 sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Other film credits include include Billionaire Boys Club and Robin Hood.

Photo Credits: Walter McBride