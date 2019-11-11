TOOTSIE To Play Final Broadway Performance in January

Click Here for More Articles on TOOTSIE

It was announced today that the Tony-nominated musical Tootsie will play its final performance at at the Marquis Theatre on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Upon closing, the musical will have played 293 regular and 25 preview performances. The musical will launch a North American Tour at Shea's Buffalo Theater in Buffalo, New York, in October 2020. Casting, exact dates and additional cities will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, plans for several international productions of Tootsie are underway. Exact timing for all will be announced in the coming months.

TOOTSIE opened on Broadway on April 23, 2019. The musical features an original score by Tony Award winner David Yazbeck (The Band's Visit, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (13; Dame Edna, Back with a Vengeance), choreography by Tony Award nominee

Denis Jones (Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas), music direction by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit), and directed by nine-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Scott Ellia (She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century).

TOOTSIE tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime - as the star of a new Broadway musical.

The Broadway company is led by Tony Award winner Santino Fontana as Michael Dorsey, Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper as Julie Nichols, Tony Award nominee Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, John Behlmann as Max Van Horn, Tony Award nominee Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Julie Halston as Rita Marshall, Tony Award winner Michael McGrath as Stan Fields, and Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle.

The company also includes Sissy Bell, Barry Busby, Paula Leggett Chase, Britney Coleman, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jenifer Foote, John Arthur Greene, Drew King, Jeff Kready, Harris Milgrim, Adam Monley, Shina Ann Morris, James Moye, Katerina Papacostas, Nick Spangler, Diana Vaden, and Anthony Wayne.

TOOTSIE received two 2019 Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical; four 2019 Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Actor in a Musical, Outstanding Music, Outstanding Lyrics and Outstanding Book of a Musical; two 2019 Outer Critic's Circle Awards for Outstanding Actor in a Musical and Outstanding Book of a Musical; and the 2019 New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical. Tootsie was nominated for 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The design team for Tootsie includes scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Donald Holder, sound designer Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, make-up design by Angelina Avallone. Casting is by Jim Carnahan C.S.A. Music supervision is by Andrea Grody & Dean Sharenow, vocal & incidental arrangements by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and music coordination by Dean Sharenow.

TOOTSIE is based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture produced by Punch Productions and starring Dustin Hoffman.

Tickets for Tootsie are available at TootsieMusical.com, at www.Ticketmaster.com (877-250-2929) or at the Marquis Theatre Box Office (210 W 46th Street).





