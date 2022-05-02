VIDEO: Billy Crystal on How Starring in His First Broadway Musical in MR. SATURDAY NIGHT on TODAY

To kick off the TODAY Show's Best of Broadway Week, Billy Crystal sat down with Hoda Kotb to discuss starring in his first-ever Broadway musical in Mr. Saturday Night.

"Of all the things I've ever done, opening a Broadway musical was really spectacular. It was really something different," Crystal revealed.

Crystal is known for his extensive films, television, and comedy career. The Tony and Emmy-winner has also hosted the Oscars nine times and is a frequent host on Saturday Night Live.

"They're all really exciting and you get yourself ready for them but there was something about our team effort with this group, going out there with a character I've lived with since 1984, and now he has this life onstage, with this amazing group. It was really thrilling."

In the musical, Crystal reprises his role of Buddy Young Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who found fame, if not fortune, in the early days of television. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy seeks one more shot at the spotlight, and while he's at it, one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way.

The musical, now playing at the Nederlander Theatre, also stars Randy Graff, Shoshana Bean, David Paymer, Chasten Harmon, Jordan Gelber, Brian Gonzale), Mylinda Hull, Stephen DeRosa, Henry Gainza, Tari Kelly and Tatiana Wechsler.

TODAY's Best of Broadway week will also include appearances by cast members from Mrs. Doubtfire, SIX, and Company.

Watch the new interview here: