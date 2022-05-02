VIDEO: Shoshana Bean Performs 'Maybe It Starts With Me' From MR. SATURDAY NIGHT on TODAY

Shoshana Bean took to the stage on the TODAY Show this morning to perform "Maybe It Starts With Me" from Mr. Saturday Night as part of TODAY's Best of Broadway Week.

The track is taken from Jason Robert Brown and Amanda Green's new score for Mr. Saturday Night, which features Bill Crystal reprising his role from the original 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name.

The musical, now playing at the Nederlander Theatre, also stars Randy Graff, David Paymer, Chasten Harmon, Jordan Gelber, Brian Gonzale), Mylinda Hull, Stephen DeRosa, Henry Gainza, Tari Kelly and Tatiana Wechsler.

The musical follows Buddy Young Jr. (Crystal), an outrageous and outspoken comedian who found fame, if not fortune, in the early days of television. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy seeks one more shot at the spotlight, and while he's at it, one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way.

TODAY's Best of Broadway week will also include appearances by cast members from Mrs. Doubtfire, SIX, and Company.

Watch the performance here: