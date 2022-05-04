VIDEO: COMPANY Cast Performs Title Song on The TODAY SHOW

As Best of Broadway week continues on the TODAY Show, the cast of Company performed the title song live in Studio 1A.

The performance included Katrina Lenk, Matt Doyle, Christopher Fitzgerald, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Terence Archie, Etai Benson, Bobby Conte, Nikki Renée Daniels, Claybourne Elder, Greg Hildreth, Manu Narayan, Rashidra Scott, and Anisha Nagarajan as Joanne.

Company, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. Company is now playing on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

At Bobbie's (Lenk) 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive.

TODAY's Best of Broadway week will also include appearances by cast members from Mrs. Doubtfire, Six, and Company.

Watch the new performance here: