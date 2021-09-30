THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN Teams Up With merch. - The First Black-Owned Broadway Merchandise Company

merch., the first Black-owned Broadway merchandise company, has announced that it will create and sell unique merchandise for Thoughts of a Colored Man, beginning previews at the John Golden Theatre on October 1. merch. was founded in July 2021 by Brandon Gloster (he/him) and Brooklyn McLain (he/him).



Spending the beginnings of their theatre careers behind the booth of countless Broadway shows, the two looked around at all the important conversations surrounding diversity and inclusion on the stage, behind the scenes, and in producing offices all over Broadway.



"We found our little corner of the industry was being left out of the discussion." Brooklyn said.

With the total shutdown of Broadway seemingly coming to an end, they found themselves with the opportunity to create something special. They both felt energized to use their experience and underrepresented point of view to address issues they saw in the industry like:

• Inclusive sizing

• Gender neutral designs

• More options for the people in the student rush seats. Everyone should be able

to take home a little piece of show at every price point.

• Supporting women, trans, and other minority owned merchandise vendors.

• Sourcing as local as possible to cut down on the business's carbon footprint.



Producer Brian Anthony Moreland said, "Thoughts of a Colored Man is a New American Play for a New Broadway, that means giving new people a chance to live their Broadway dreams. Proud to be the first show to work with Brooklyn and Brandon [of merch.] The merchandise table just got a little bigger and it is beautiful. Welcome to Broadway!"

"I've been there, it's an awful feeling to get in line at 5am and spend your last $40 to snag a rush ticket and barely being able to afford a magnet. It's more than a magnet, it's a memory!" - Brooklyn McLain



"As the first Black-owned merchandise company in the Broadway community, we created merch. to not only be included in the conversation, but to add to it. We couldn't be more excited that Thoughts of a Colored Man gave us the opportunity to join the table!" -Brandon Gloster

"Yes, the show really gave us a chance to show what we can do and create merchandise that was specific to Thought of a Colored Man, we're really excited about the Durag and the mini club brush, which is a show exclusive. It's so cool seeing our culture on Broadway." -Brooklyn McLain

For additional information, visit merchdot.com



The Thoughts of a Colored Man ensemble cast will feature Dyllón Burnside (FX's "Pose,"), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Da'Vinchi (Starz's upcoming "Black Mafia Family"), Grammy Award® nominee Luke James (Showtime's "The Chi"), Tony Award® nominee Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys), Grammy Award nominee Tristan Mack Wilds (HBO's "The Wire") and Esau Pritchett ("Prodigal Son").

Thoughts of a Colored Man will mark the Broadway debuts of both Playwright Keenan Scott II and Director Steve H. Broadnax III. Scott's new play The Migration LP is in development at New York Stage & Film and Broadnax most recently directed Katori Hall's new play The Hot Wing King which received the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary - together. By Keenan Scott II, one of today's boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century.

This richly theatrical mosaic shines brilliant light onto these men, a tight-knit brotherhood, revealing their most triumphant selves. Their vibrant and vulnerable experiences and feelings reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. They reveal the deeply human hopes, joys, sorrows, fears, and dreams of all men, all people.

The creative team for Thoughts of a Colored Man includes music by Te'La and Brother Kamau, set design by Tony Award® nominee Robert Brill, co-costume design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award® winner Toni-Leslie James and Devario D. Simmons, lighting design by Ryan O'Gara, projection design by Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Sven Ortel, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. Calleri, Jensen, & David serve as casting directors for the production.

Visit https://thoughtsofacoloredman.com/tickets/ for more information about tickets.