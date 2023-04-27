Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Extends One Week On Broadway

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Extends One Week On Broadway

The play will now run through Sunday, June 11.

Apr. 27, 2023  

Second Stage Theater has announced that Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, has extended one week and will now run through Sunday, June 11. The Thanksgiving Play opened on April 20 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY company features Emmy Award-nominee D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place," "A League of Their Own"), Two-time Tony Award-winner Katie Finneran (Noises Off; Promises, Promises), Scott Foley ("Scandal," "The Unit"), and Two-time Emmy Award-nominee Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us," Hadestown).

MacArthur Genius Larissa FastHorse's shocking satire flips the bird on one of America's most prolific myths. The Thanksgiving Play arrives on Broadway in a brutally funny and raw new production directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Great Comet). When a troupe of really, really well-meaning theater artists attempt to put on a culturally sensitive Thanksgiving school pageant, things get messy. Hilarious and poignant, this delicious play skewers everything right, wrong, and woke in America.

The creative team for The Thanksgiving Play includes scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Lux Haac, lighting design by Jeanette Oui-Suk Yew, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, and video/projection design by David Bengali. Casting is by Telsey + Co.

Tickets for The Thanksgiving Play are currently available by phone at 212-541-4516 and at 2ST.com. A limited number of $30 tickets are available to people aged 30 and under with valid ID.

Second Stage Theater's 44th Season kicked off last fall with Bess Wohl's new play, Camp Siegfried, directed by David Cromer. The season continued with Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy, directed by Austin Pendleton, which officially opened on December 19th at Second Stage's Broadway home, the Hayes Theater.

This spring, the season includes the new musical, White Girl in Danger, written by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winner Michael R. Jackson, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz and featuring choreography by Raja Feather Kelly. The musical, a co-production with Vineyard Theatre, began previews March 15th and opened April 10th at the Kiser Theater.






Related Stories
Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Photo
Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin is now open at Second Stage's Hayes Theater and BroadwayWorld is taking you to the red carpet arrivals with special guests Tony Goldwyn, Bowen Yang, Brandon J. Dirdon, Andrea Burns, Robin de Jesus, Kara Young, and more in this video!
Video: Watch THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Company Take Opening Night Bows Photo
Video: Watch THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Company Take Opening Night Bows
Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin is now open at Second Stage's Hayes Theater and BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the curtain call in this video!
Photos: Stars Arrive at THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Opening Night! Photo
Photos: Stars Arrive at THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Opening Night!
Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, opened Thursday, April 20, at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street). BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of stars arriving on the red carpet here!
Photos: Go Inside THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Opening Night After-Party Photo
Photos: Go Inside THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Opening Night After-Party
Check out photos from the opening night after-party at The Thanksgiving Play!

More Hot Stories For You


Video: WORKING IN THE THEATRE Docuseries Spotlights THE PIANO LESSONVideo: WORKING IN THE THEATRE Docuseries Spotlights THE PIANO LESSON
April 27, 2023

The hit Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson is featured in the latest episode of “Working in the Theatre” with director LaTanya Richardson Jackson and set designer Beowulf Boritt. The episode features exclusive interviews and discussion on their collaboration on August Wilson's The Piano Lesson.
Ashley Blanchet, Ben Crawford, and More Will Lead BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The MunyAshley Blanchet, Ben Crawford, and More Will Lead BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny
April 27, 2023

The Muny has announced that Ashley Blanchet, Ben Crawford, Claybourne Elder, Ann Harada, Kelvin Moon Loh, Eric Jordan Young, Holly Ann Butler, Tommy Bracco, Harrison White, Debby Lennon and Michael Hobin will star in the magical production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, June 22 - 30, 2023.
Video: Nathan Lane Stops By LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS With An Update On 'Cicada, Cicada'Video: Nathan Lane Stops By LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS With An Update On 'Cicada, Cicada'
April 26, 2023

Nathan Lane stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers last night to promote his new film, Beau Is Afraid. See video of his visit.
Hannah Elless, Julia Murney, Allie Trimm And More Join Prospect Theater Company's Spring 2023 GalaHannah Elless, Julia Murney, Allie Trimm And More Join Prospect Theater Company's Spring 2023 Gala
April 26, 2023

Prospect Theater Company has announced the performers for their annual Spring Gala, being held Monday, May 1st at The Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street): Hannah Elless (Bright Star), Julia Murney (Baby, The Wild Party), Allie Trimm (Wicked), Genesis Adelia Collado (Prospect's Notes From Now), Darron Hayes (Prospect's Notes From Now), Matthew McGloin (Prospect's The Hello Girls), and Miyuki Miyagi (Allegiance, West Coast Premiere).
Photos/Video: Watch Highlights from Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' Easter Bonnet CompetitionPhotos/Video: Watch Highlights from Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' Easter Bonnet Competition
April 26, 2023

The theater community rallied together once again with spirited skits, dynamic dance and brilliant bonnets as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ Easter Bonnet Competition returned April 24 and 25, 2023. The performances celebrated in-theater Red Bucket appeals that raised $3,601,355 for meals and medication, health care and hope for those who need them most.
share