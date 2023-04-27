THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Extends One Week On Broadway

Second Stage Theater has announced that Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, has extended one week and will now run through Sunday, June 11. The Thanksgiving Play opened on April 20 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY company features Emmy Award-nominee D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place," "A League of Their Own"), Two-time Tony Award-winner Katie Finneran (Noises Off; Promises, Promises), Scott Foley ("Scandal," "The Unit"), and Two-time Emmy Award-nominee Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us," Hadestown).

MacArthur Genius Larissa FastHorse's shocking satire flips the bird on one of America's most prolific myths. The Thanksgiving Play arrives on Broadway in a brutally funny and raw new production directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Great Comet). When a troupe of really, really well-meaning theater artists attempt to put on a culturally sensitive Thanksgiving school pageant, things get messy. Hilarious and poignant, this delicious play skewers everything right, wrong, and woke in America.

The creative team for The Thanksgiving Play includes scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Lux Haac, lighting design by Jeanette Oui-Suk Yew, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, and video/projection design by David Bengali. Casting is by Telsey + Co.

Tickets for The Thanksgiving Play are currently available by phone at 212-541-4516 and at 2ST.com. A limited number of $30 tickets are available to people aged 30 and under with valid ID.

Second Stage Theater's 44th Season kicked off last fall with Bess Wohl's new play, Camp Siegfried, directed by David Cromer. The season continued with Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy, directed by Austin Pendleton, which officially opened on December 19th at Second Stage's Broadway home, the Hayes Theater.

This spring, the season includes the new musical, White Girl in Danger, written by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winner Michael R. Jackson, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz and featuring choreography by Raja Feather Kelly. The musical, a co-production with Vineyard Theatre, began previews March 15th and opened April 10th at the Kiser Theater.