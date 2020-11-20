THE PROM Soundtrack Will Be Released on December 4
The film will be released on Netflix on December 4.
The soundtrack for the upcoming film adaptation of The Prom will be released digitally on December 4! The physical version of the album will be released shortly after, on December 18.
In addition, there will be a special vinyl version that will be released on February 12, 2021.
The tracklist for the album includes all of the songs in the original Broadway production, plus two new tracks "Wear Your Crown" and "Simply Love."
Wear Your Crown is the ending credits number, and features Meryl Streep rapping, as BroadwayWorld previously reported. Listen to the track here.
Track List:
Changing Lives - The Prom Ensemble
Changing Lives - Nicole Kidman
Just Breathe - Jo Ellen Pellman
It's Not About Me - The Prom Ensemble
Dance with You - Jo Ellen Pellman
The Acceptance Song - The Prom Ensemble
You Happened - The Prom Ensemble
We Look to You - Keegan-Michael Key
Tonight Belongs to You - The Cast of Netflix's Film The Prom
Tonight Belongs to You - Jo Ellen Pellman
Zazz - Nicole Kidman
The Lady's Improving - Meryl Streep
Alyssa Greene - Ariana DeBose
Love Thy Neighbor - The Prom Ensemble
Barry is Going to Prom - James Corden
Unruly Heart - The Prom Ensemble
It's Time to Dance - The Prom Ensemble
Wear Your Crown - Nicole Kidman
Simply Love - James Corden
The film, which will be released on Netflix December 4, is adapted from the Broadway musical, "The Prom" tells the story of a troupe of self-obsessed theater stars who swarm into a conservative Indiana town to support a high-school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to prom.
The Broadway production was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, and Best Direction of a Musical.
Ryan Murphy directs the film, with a script by original stage bookwriters Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin.
