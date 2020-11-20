VIDEO: Meryl Streep Raps in 'Wear Your Crown' From THE PROM
The film will be released December 4th on Netflix.
The original song 'Wear Your Crown' from the upcoming film adaptation of The Prom has been released!
This song is played during the ending credits of the film, and includes all of the actresses from the film, including a rap from Meryl Streep!
Listen below!
The film, which will be released on Netflix December 4, is adapted from the Broadway musical, "The Prom" tells the story of a troupe of self-obsessed theater stars who swarm into a conservative Indiana town to support a high-school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to prom.
The Broadway production was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, and Best Direction of a Musical.
Ryan Murphy directs the film, with a script by original stage bookwriters Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin.
