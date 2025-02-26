THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Extended Again At New World Stages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Play That Goes Wrong has announced another extension with tickets now on sale through August 31. The smash hit continues its run at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street).

The Play That Goes Wrong cast includes Trevor Braun as Dennis, Ashley N. Hildreth as Annie, Julian Robertson as Trevor, Chris Lanceley as Chris, Adam Petherbridge as Max, Chris French as Jonathan, John Rapson as Robert, Maggie Weston as Sandra, and understudies Damien Brett, Laura D'Andre, Brandon Haagenson, and Jemma Jane.

The Play That Goes Wrong, directed by Matt DiCarlo, opened at New World Stages – Stage 4 on February 20, 2019. The Play That Goes Wrong features set design by Tony Award winner Nigel Hook, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham, and sound design by Beth Lake. The original Broadway production was directed by Mark Bell and featured lighting design by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces the ‘Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong…does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong began performances on March 9, 2017, officially opened on April 2, 2017, and concluded its run on January 6, 2019, at The Lyceum Theatre. The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Set Design and the Theater Fans Choice Award for Best Play.

Awarded the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong is celebrating over a decade of disasters in London's West End at the Duchess Theatre. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name “Mischief” and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at a London fringe venue with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over four million people around the world, with productions in over 50 countries on all continents except Antarctica (where producers fear a frosty reception).

Mischief's other stage shows include their brand new uproarious spy escapade The Comedy About Spies, opening in London May 2025, Peter Pan Goes Wrong recently had a hit run on Broadway and regularly returns to stages across the UK, Magic Goes Wrong, A Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Mischief Movie Night, and most recently the sell-out UK Tour and West End hit Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle. Their ‘Royal Television Society' award-winning BBC series The Goes Wrong Show can currently be watched on Broadway HD.